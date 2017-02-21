Photo Release: TrueVisions live Broadcast 89th Academy Awards

Bangkok--21 Feb--True Visions Group

True Visions Group Co.,Ltd. who has continuously served fanatic film members recently get the official copyright of broadcast live: "The 89th Annual Academy Awards" announcement, well known to as Oscars, on Monday, February 27, 2017 at 07.00 a.m. on True Film HD and True Movie Hits channel. In addition to "The Oscars Month 2017" campaign has been held to broadcast films which were awarded winning Oscars for whole February to all of TrueVisions members.

Special promotion Apply TrueVisions Platinum HD or Gold HD now to February 28, 2017, will get free installation and also discount 50% of guarantee fee (regular prize 2,000 Baht), including free "TrueVisions Anywhere" service till December 31, 2017. For more information, please call 0-2725-7777 or visitwww.truevisionsgroup.com