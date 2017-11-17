AIS Fibre introduces new PowerBOOST package for home offices and SMEs

AIS Fibre introduces new PowerBOOST package for home offices and SMEsTelecommunication Press Releases Friday November 17, 2017 18:26
- (17 November 2017) As competition among high-speed broadband internet providers continuing to intensify, AIS Fibre is launching its new package, PowerBOOST home broadband internet with 100% fibre optic targeting business people, home offices and SME. It is the first service to provide faster speeds during day time office hours bringing a maximum speed boost (download/upload) of 300/300 Mbps and offering great value for money.
- AIS Fibre is setting a new standard in the broadband business with this Innovative Package. For the first time, the AIS home broadband internet package can be customised to customers' needs. As the leading mobile phone network provider, AIS has the capacity to design services and home broadband internet based on the insights and feedback from all its customers.
- AIS is aiming to expand the AIS Fibre service to cover more than 50 provinces before the end of this year as it prepares to meet soaring growth in its customer base.
Mr. Saran Phaloprakarn, Senior Vice President - Fixed Broadband Business Management of AIS, notes that Thailand's broadband internet market continues to grow and that competition is fierce. All brands aim to offer customers value for money and promotions as they scramble to up the ante in the last quarter of the year.
AIS Fibre, a hi-speed broadband network with 100% fibre optic, is introducing the new package to grab the market share of the SME group. For the first time, AIS is expanding its customer base to the business segment with the launch of AIS Fibre PowerBOOST Package.
The package has been designed particularly for home office and SME use, offering them a speed boost for both downloads and uploads during the day 6.00 to 18.00 hrs (office hours) and enabling them to work at maximum efficiency.
The AIS Fibre PowerBOOST is suitable for business customers who need to separate internet usage for employees without disturbing corporate internet usage. It also supports businesses wanting to provide free WiFi for their clients such as coffee shops and co-working spaces.
"This is the first innovative broadband service package to provide customised speeds to meet the demands of each group of customers. We believe that everyone has different requirements in using the internet, and so we have designed daytime and nighttime packages that cater to these differences. AIS will also develop new packages in the future to suit different customer needs,"" Mr. Saran adds.
Latest Press Release
- (17 November 2017) As competition among high-speed broadband internet providers continuing to intensify, AIS Fibre is launching its new package, PowerBOOST home broadband internet with 100% fibre optic targeting business people, home offices and SME....
Thaicom PLC, a leading Asian satellite operator, received a corporate governance rating of excellent, or 5 stars, for the fifth year in a row (2013 - 2017) from the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET). This recognition is a milestone as Thaicom works toward...
Thailand is currently undergoing a major change under its digital economic policy. The announcement relating to Thailand 4.0 drives changes and expectations by many involved parties. ZTE reacted by organizing ZTE Summit 2017 that includes bringing 5G...
Thaicom Public Company Limited (THCOM), a leading Asian satellite operator, today announced its operating results for the third quarter of 2017. The Company's consolidated revenue from sales of goods and rendering of services for Q3/2017 was 2,312...
TrueMove H, the leader in 4G+ nationwide mobile network, has joined forces with six business partners: Smart Telebiz, i-Sport, Advertisethings, Samart Multimedia, Hexcube and Mono Technology Plc, in unveiling its latest campaign, "Win Luxury Trips to 6...