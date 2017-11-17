AIS Fibre introduces new PowerBOOST package for home offices and SMEs

Bangkok--17 Nov--AIS

(17 November 2017) As competition among high-speed broadband internet providers continuing to intensify, AIS Fibre is launching its new package, PowerBOOST home broadband internet with 100% fibre optic targeting business people, home offices and SME. It is the first service to provide faster speeds during day time office hours bringing a maximum speed boost (download/upload) of 300/300 Mbps and offering great value for money.

AIS Fibre is setting a new standard in the broadband business with this Innovative Package. For the first time, the AIS home broadband internet package can be customised to customers' needs. As the leading mobile phone network provider, AIS has the capacity to design services and home broadband internet based on the insights and feedback from all its customers.

AIS is aiming to expand the AIS Fibre service to cover more than 50 provinces before the end of this year as it prepares to meet soaring growth in its customer base.

Mr. Saran Phaloprakarn, Senior Vice President - Fixed Broadband Business Management of AIS, notes that Thailand's broadband internet market continues to grow and that competition is fierce. All brands aim to offer customers value for money and promotions as they scramble to up the ante in the last quarter of the year.

AIS Fibre, a hi-speed broadband network with 100% fibre optic, is introducing the new package to grab the market share of the SME group. For the first time, AIS is expanding its customer base to the business segment with the launch of AIS Fibre PowerBOOST Package.

The package has been designed particularly for home office and SME use, offering them a speed boost for both downloads and uploads during the day 6.00 to 18.00 hrs (office hours) and enabling them to work at maximum efficiency.

The AIS Fibre PowerBOOST is suitable for business customers who need to separate internet usage for employees without disturbing corporate internet usage. It also supports businesses wanting to provide free WiFi for their clients such as coffee shops and co-working spaces.

"This is the first innovative broadband service package to provide customised speeds to meet the demands of each group of customers. We believe that everyone has different requirements in using the internet, and so we have designed daytime and nighttime packages that cater to these differences. AIS will also develop new packages in the future to suit different customer needs,"" Mr. Saran adds.

AIS Fibre PowerBOOST Package, home broadband Internet with fibre optic 100%, offers home office speed boosts for both download and upload from 6.00 to 18.00 hrs, through three different packages.

PowerBOOST Package 30/30 Mbps, get Max Speed Boost of 100/100 Mbps for 790 baht/month

PowerBOOST Package 50/50 Mbps, get Max Speed Boost of 200/200 Mbps for 1,190 baht/month

PowerBOOST Package 100/100 Mbps, get Max Speed Boost of 300/300 Mbps afor1,990 baht/month

Free!! Monthly service fee for AIS Fixed Line and free calls of 50 minutes or 100 minutes subject to package conditions.

Customer who subscribe to PowerBOOST, will get Public IPv4 with free DDNS service and Public IPv6 to enable Port Forwarding and use of Bridge Mode.

In addition, customer can purchase a supplementary Fixed 1IP package for a monthly price of 1,000 baht (excluding VAT) For more information, please contact AIS Fibre Contact Center at Tel. 1185