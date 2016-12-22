Dick Clarks New Years Rocking Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2017

Bangkok--22 Dec--Total Quality PR (Thailand)

NIALL HORAN, LUKAS GRAHAM, SHAWN MENDES, EMELI SANDE AND FIFTH HARMONY FEATURING KID INK AND TY DOLLA $IGN, TO ROCK THE WEST COAST CELEBRATION OF

"DICK CLARK'S NEW YEAR'S ROCKIN' EVE WITH RYAN SEACREST 2017" WITH PERFORMANCES FROM THE BILLBOARD HOLLYWOOD PARTY

Fergie To Perform Two Songs In Addition To Her Hollywood Hosting Duties

Niall Horan, Lukas Graham, Shawn Mendes, Emeli Sande and Fifth Harmony featuring Kid Ink and Ty Dolla $ign join the biggest celebration of the year, performing from the Billboard Hollywood Party on "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2017." Fergie, set to host the event from Los Angeles, will perform two songs leading up to the 2017 countdown.

This year marks the 45th anniversary of America's biggest celebration of the year and will include 5 ½ hours of special performances and reports on New Year's celebrations from around the globe. Ryan Seacrest will host and lead the traditional countdown to midnight from Times Square in New York City as he has for the last 11 years with live reporting from actress and comedian Jenny McCarthy. Mariah Carey, DNCE, Thomas Rhett and Gloria Estefan with the cast of her Broadway musical ON YOUR FEET! will perform for over one million fans live in Times Square and millions more on TV.

Fifth Harmony's record-breaking success on the charts with their sophomore album 7/27, releasedMay 27 on Syco Music/Epic Records, adds to an already award-winning 2016, with the group's first-time wins at the American Music Awards, iHeartRadio Music Awards, People's Choice Awards and iHeartRadio Much Music Video Awards; their second win at this year's Kids Choice Awards, and two wins at the Radio Disney Music Awards. Rolling Stone recently included

7/27 as one of the best albums of 2016 so far, and its lead single, "Work From Home," gave the act its highest charting single yet on the Billboard Hot 100. Fifth Harmony boasts 7.5 million followers onInstagram, 3.6 million on Twitter and 7.4 million fans on Facebook.

Brian Collins (born April 1, 1986), better known by his stage name Kid Ink is an American hip hop recording artist, songwriter and record producer from Los Angeles, California. He is signed to Tha Alumni Music Group/RCA Records. He released the independent album "Up & Away" with Tha Alumni Music Group in 2012 selling over 100k+ albums and 750k+ singles to date including the Gold Certified "Hell & Back". After signing with RCA Records in 2013 Ink released an EP titled "Almost Home" in 2013 and his second studio album in 2014, the Gold Certified "My Own Lane" including hit singles "Show Me" feat Chris Brown (Double Platinum) and "Main Chick" (Platinum). On February 3, 2015, he released his third studio album "Full Speed" including singles "Body Language" featuring Usher (Platinum) and "Be Real" with Dej Loaf (Platinum). On December 25, 2015, he released a surprise retail Mixtape with DJ Mustard entitled "Summer in the Winter" that included the Gold Certified single "Promise" feat Fetty Wap. Notable features include "Delirious" with Steve Aoki (Gold Certified) and "Worth It" with Fifth Harmony (Triple Platinum). Ink has over 2 Billion Views collectively on Youtube including the Billion + Viewed "Worth It" Music Video with Fifth Harmony and the 100M + Music Videos "Ride Out" from the Furious 7 Soundtrack, Show Me feat Chris Brown & Promise feat Fetty Wap.

Born Tyrone Griffin Jr., Ty Dolla $ign has been an in-demand writer, producer, and featured artist since helming YG's 2010 smash, "Toot It and Boot It (feat.Ty Dolla $ign)." Since then, the GRAMMY® Award-nominated singer/songwriter/multi-instrumentalist, has fast become one of hip-hop's most highlydemanded collaborators, contributing his acclaimed production and writing skills to Chris Brown's #1 hit, "Loyal," Kanye West's "Real Friends" and "Faded," Fifth Harmony's "Work From Home,"

Rihanna's "FourFiveSeconds (with Kanye West & Paul McCartney)" as well as work with Big Sean "Play No Games (feat. Chris Brown & Ty Dolla $ign)," Trey Songz ("Fumble"), B.o.B ("HeadBand (feat. 2 Chainz)"), and Wiz Khalifa & Snoop Dogg, whose "Young, Wild & Free (feat. Bruno Mars)" proved a GRAMMY® Award- nominated blockbuster. His "BEACH HOUSE" mixtape & EP series earned him further attention,

leading Rolling Stone to call Ty one of the "10 New Artists You Need To Know in 2014." In 2016, he notched his first No. 1 as an artist on Billboard's Hot Rap Songs chart with "Sucker For Pain" from the Suicide Squad soundtrack.

Niall Horan makes his solo debut with the single "This Town," released by Capitol Records. Upon release "This Town" went to #1 in over 60 countries and topped the Billboard + Twitter Top Tracks chart. Horan gives a stripped-down performance of "This Town" in a new "1 Mic 1 Take" video which was filmed in the historic Capitol Studios in Hollywood. The video has over 21M views:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hNBlfyYHu80. Greg Kurstin produced the track, which Horan wrote with Jamie Scott, Mike Needle and Daniel Bryer. The studio version of 'This Town', released via Capitol Records US, is available now across Spotify, iTunes and Apple Music.

Lukas Graham have solidified their status as the biggest breakout act of 2016, earning three Grammy nominations for their smash single "7 Years," including Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. The Danish foursome, led by vocalist and songwriter Lukas Forcchhammer, propelled to the top of the charts with their quadruple platinum debut single "7 Years" reaching No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100, with over 600M Spotify streams, making it the highest-selling single by a debut artist this year, and the third highest-selling single overall. "7 Years" is featured on Lukas Graham's Certified Gold self-titled debut album, which received overwhelming critical acclaim since its April 1 release, debuting at #3 on the Billboard Top 200 with accolades from The New York Times, Rolling Stone, Billboard and more. They have performed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Good Morning America, The Billboard Music Awards, Late Night with Seth Meyers, The Late Late Show with James Corden, CONAN and the MTV Video Music Awards, where they were nominated for "Best New Artist." The band is continuing their ground-breaking year with new single "You're Not There," which is a tribute to Forchhammer's late father. Hailing from Christiania, an autonomous, artistic community in the center of Copenhagen, Lukas developed his natural talent for honest and insightful songwriting. Classically trained with the Copenhagen Boys? Choir, with a musical scope widened by his Irish folk roots and passion for hip-hop, Lukas possesses a distinct, poetic ability to capture the full range of emotions in his music. Known for a phenomenal live show, Lukas Graham will continue to headline sold out shows around the world for the remainder of the year and into 2017.

Singer/songwriter Shawn Mendes has recently scored his second #1 debut on the Billboard 200 with the September 23rd release of his sophomore album Illuminate, which hit #1 on iTunes in over 65 countries. The album was recorded with Grammy-nominated producer Jake Gosling (Ed Sheeran's "+" and "x" albums), and its lead single "Treat You Better" debuted at #1 immediately upon release via iTunes in 26 countries and has soared to Top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100. Shawn's debut albumHandwritten has been certified platinum and features 4x platinum single "Stitches." Shawn recently completed a sold-out headlining world tour in support of Handwritten, including shows at LA's Greek Theatre and NYC's Radio City Music Hall, as well as his hometown Air Canada Centre. He previewed his new album before release at a one-time-only headlining Illuminate Live Concert & Album Event at Madison Square Garden in September, and he will embark on his first-ever headlining arena tour with the Illuminate World Tour in 2017. Shawn has been named one of Time Magazine's "Most Influential Teens" of 2014 and 2015, as well as one of Forbes? "30 Under 30" in 2016, and he won "Favorite New Artist" at the 2016 People's Choice Awards.

Emeli Sande made her debut with Our Version Of Events, which was the biggest selling album of 2012 in the U.K. Named as one of the best albums of the year by critics worldwide, it contained the single, "Next to Me," which has sold more than seven million downloads worldwide, including 1.5 million in the U.S., where it is certified Platinum. Long Live the Angels, her 2016 follow-up album, was hailed as "a clear, accomplished cry from the heart" by The New York Times. The Scottish artist has been honored with three BRIT awards, two Ivor Novello awards and a BET award. A highly sought-after writer, she has written songs for Alicia Keys, Rihanna, Katy Perry and many others.

The complete lineup?on RTL CBS Entertainment (True Visions Ch. 337):?

? 8:00 am-11:00 am – "DICK CLARK'S PRIMETIME NEW YEAR'S ROCKIN' EVE WITH RYAN SEACREST 2017 – Part 1"

11:30am -1:30 pm – "DICK CLARK'S PRIMETIME NEW YEAR'S ROCKIN'EVE WITH RYAN SEACREST 2017– Part 2"