DasJati - Ten Lives of the Buddha is a work in progress by Somtow Sucharitkul which is a music drama that adapts all ten of the Tossachat lives of the Buddha to the stage. It has been called by Nikei Asian Weekly "the largest integrated work in classical music -- ever." London's Opera Now calls it "the largest classical music work of all time." Once completed, it will form a lasting memorial to this country and to the Chakri Dynasty, to be performed as a regular triennial cycle starting in 2020, giving employment to artists, designers, musicians, conductors, singers, and dancers in Thailand for centuries to come, like the iconic Ring Cycle by Richard Wagner which is performed in Germany and for which tickets must be reserved ten years in advance. It is designed to completely redraw the world's cultural map with a new hub in Thailand. Previous episodes in the series have been performed all over the world, premiering in Houston Texas and mostly recently celebrating Her Majesty's birthday in Germany and Czech Republic, to tremendous critical acclaim.

The 100th Day Project

The Department of Cultural Promotion is one of the main hosts of this project. They have asked Mr. Somtow to move up the next production, Phra Nemiraj, to coincide with the 100th Day of the passing of His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej. The performances will take place on 20-22 January 2017 at the Thailand Cultural Center, Main Hall.

This episode is highly fitting as it depicts a Dhammaraja who is so powerful and perfect in the Dhamma that the Gods call him to heaven so he can preach to the angels themselves.

Over 200 performers will take part, including many celebrities in cameo roles. The video of Khun Ploypailin Jensen performing as a goddess in the sneak preview of scenes from the production has been immensely popular.

Tickets for the event are complimentary, but must be pre-reserved. Information on how to get the tickets will shortly be available on operasiam.com and dasjati.com.