Phra Nemiraj to coincide with the 100th Day of the passing of His Majesty King Bhumibol AdulyadejEntertainment Press Releases Tuesday December 27, 2016 15:47
DasJati - Ten Lives of the Buddha is a work in progress by Somtow Sucharitkul which is a music drama that adapts all ten of the Tossachat lives of the Buddha to the stage. It has been called by Nikei Asian Weekly "the largest integrated work in classical music -- ever." London's Opera Now calls it "the largest classical music work of all time." Once completed, it will form a lasting memorial to this country and to the Chakri Dynasty, to be performed as a regular triennial cycle starting in 2020, giving employment to artists, designers, musicians, conductors, singers, and dancers in Thailand for centuries to come, like the iconic Ring Cycle by Richard Wagner which is performed in Germany and for which tickets must be reserved ten years in advance. It is designed to completely redraw the world's cultural map with a new hub in Thailand. Previous episodes in the series have been performed all over the world, premiering in Houston Texas and mostly recently celebrating Her Majesty's birthday in Germany and Czech Republic, to tremendous critical acclaim.
The Department of Cultural Promotion is one of the main hosts of this project. They have asked Mr. Somtow to move up the next production, Phra Nemiraj, to coincide with the 100th Day of the passing of His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej. The performances will take place on 20-22 January 2017 at the Thailand Cultural Center, Main Hall.
Over 200 performers will take part, including many celebrities in cameo roles. The video of Khun Ploypailin Jensen performing as a goddess in the sneak preview of scenes from the production has been immensely popular.
Latest Press Release
DasJati - Ten Lives of the Buddha is a work in progress by Somtow Sucharitkul which is a music drama that adapts all ten of the Tossachat lives of the Buddha to the stage. It has been called by Nikei Asian Weekly "the largest integrated work in classical...
NIALL HORAN, LUKAS GRAHAM, SHAWN MENDES, EMELI SANDE AND FIFTH HARMONY FEATURING KID INK AND TY DOLLA $IGN, TO ROCK THE WEST COAST CELEBRATION OF "DICK CLARK'S NEW YEAR'S ROCKIN' EVE WITH RYAN SEACREST 2017" WITH PERFORMANCES FROM THE BILLBOARD HOLLYWOOD...
ปล่อยภาพ Fan Art สวยๆ จากภาพยนตร์ Assassin's Creed - อัสแซสซินส์ ครีด ออกมายั่วน้ำลายเหล่าคอหนังและคอเกม จากผลงานของศิลปินมากมายไม่ว่าจะเป็น Jamie Tyndall , Xavier Drago , Greg Luzniak Alex Konat , Beth Sotelo,Rich Davies ฯลฯ Assassin's Creed -...
Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) today announced that entertainment superstars Drew Barrymore, John Cena, YOONA and Henry Lau will serve as global ambassadors in the brand's "Come As You Are" campaign, which will celebrate the uniqueness of individuals and...
FOX Networks Group Asia ("FOX") has today announced that is has filed legal actions in Hong Kong and Bangkok against The Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited ("Bangkok Bank") for failing to honor two separate bank guarantees securing payments for...