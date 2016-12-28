JIMMY FALLON TO HOST#74TH ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS

JIMMY FALLON TO HOST#74TH ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDSEntertainment Press Releases Wednesday December 28, 2016 16:36
The Emmy- and Grammy Award-winning Fallon, who's hosted "The Tonight Show" since February 2014 and has since guided the classic franchise to dominance in every key ratings category, previously won rave reviews for his performance as host of the 2010 Primetime Emmy Awards. "The Tonight Show" is currently nominated for two Emmys this year, including Outstanding Variety Series Talk.
"Jimmy Fallon is an exceptionally talented and dynamic entertainer and we couldn't be more excited that he'll be hosting the 2017 Golden Globes," said Lorenzo Soria, President of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. "His charm, wit and incredible spontaneity will play exceedingly well both to everyone at the show as well as the millions watching at home from around the world."
Additionally, the 2016 telecast saw an upward trend in digital and social media statistics. On Twitter, beginning three hours before the live show and through 10 minutes after it ended, 4.4 million Golden Globe Awards-related tweets were sent globally, resulting in a total of 1.2 billion views. On Facebook, more than 9 million users globally participated in a total of 19 million interactions on show day, which included posts, comments and likes.
Produced by dick clark productions in association with the HFPA, the Golden Globe Awards are viewed in more than 236 countries and territories worldwide and are one of the few awards ceremonies to include both motion picture and television achievements.
