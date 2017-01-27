Channel 8 invests 700 million baht on contents Introducing Siya Ke Ram, a mega series to push the prime time ratings

Bangkok--27 Jan--RS

The digital TV industry is about to get intense in 2017, as Channel 8 goes all out by investing 700 million baht on top-notch content, using The8perience strategy to highlight "dramas-news-boxing-variety". Twelve new dramas will be released in the first phase, and mega series Siya Ke Ram will rock the prime time slot during Monday-Thursday, pushing the rating to 550,000 per minute to generate 1.9 billion baht.

Ladprao – Pornpan Techarungchaikul, COO of RS Public Company, said that Channel 8 is a digital TV channel which has always done well from the beginning and is a rising star. Over the past three years, it has always been among the top five, resulting from its attractive contents that cater to all ages. In 2017, to be in line with the company's direction, which is to be dedicated, intense, and careful, the channel will implement The8perience strategy, which focuses on four main pillars – dramas, news, sports and variety, in order to spur the growth of the channel.

Initially, Channel 8 has set aside 700 million baht for content production. By the end of the year, the eyeball is expected to reach 550,000 per minute, from currently 350,000. The channel aims to generate 1.9 billion baht thanks to the 35-40% increase in advertising rate during prime time and 100% during news and boxing programs.

On Monday-Thursday, the viewers can enjoy new dramas. There are 12 new dramas in the first phase, starting with Chaloey Suek which will debut on February 1, and Ngao Saneha on March 20. The other 10 include Sai Yom See, Ngao Athan, Phloeng Rak Fai Man, Game Ral Phayabat, Saneh Nang Kruan, Jai Lyang, Khun Phuying Ban Ber, and more. On Friday-Sunday, there are Thai and international boxing programs. On Friday, enjoy Muay Thai Battle, which is a battle among boxing camps from around the country. On Saturday, stay tuned for The Champion Muay Thai Tad Chuek, and on Sunday, check out 8 Max Muay Thai, the ultimate fight. These programs make the channel the King of Fight Sport among digital TV, which attract 14 million viewers a week.

Based on existing successful contents, there will be new programs such as Khui Khao Chao, which has the highest rating among digital TV and is now the country's number three. The content is simple and accessible, with well-curated news brought to you by a team of experienced reporters who deliver fresh, hot news throughout the day. From its success comes Pak Thong Tong Roo, a variety news program on air Monday-Friday at 4:30pm, and Pak Thong Tong Roo Weekend on Saturday and Sunday at 9am. Siang Sawan Phichit Lan, a successful variety show from 2016, will become Siang Sawan Fun Nam Nom to expand viewership to families.

Recently, it has purchased the rights to broadcast Siya Ke Ram, a series from India, to air from Monday to Thursday at 7pm, starting on January 23 to target the audience of every age and gender. This series was chosen because it's a rework of a classic literature which combines drama, action, fantasy, and romance. The love story of Sita and Rama is retold through a wonderful production which cost more than 1.5 billion baht. After only two days, it was well-received because it's a story that Thai people are familiar with.

Additionally, there are marketing activities such as "Channel 8 Meets Friends", a nationwide road show that takes place twice monthly throughout the year from February 11 onward at Terminal 21 Korat. There are also plans for media outreach to highlight the channel's tagline

"In-depth content, intense emotions" among the general public.