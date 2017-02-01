CAN SECOND CHANCES REDEEM A LOVE GONE WRONG? THE AFFAIR SEASON FINALE AIRS ON JANUARY 31

CAN SECOND CHANCES REDEEM A LOVE GONE WRONG? THE AFFAIR SEASON FINALE AIRS ON JANUARY 31Entertainment Press Releases Wednesday February 1, 2017 11:47
The current season of The Affair showed the two main characters Noah and Alison back in the arms of their original spouses. Both Noah and Alison had the chance to lead a life together when they first left their first spouses, but their relationship went downhill.
Stories like this also take place in real life. Prince William made headlines when he split with his longtime girlfriend Kate Middleton in April 2007. The break-up did not last and four years later, the couple got married in a magnificent ceremony viewed by tens of millions around the world.
Such a scenario captures the popular imagination and reinforces the view that love can be sweeter and stronger the second time. Not all pairs who reunite, however, were lucky enough to find a happily ever after.
Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton's fiery relationship went down to Hollywood history as the most dramatic of the past century. They first married in 1964, a year after their first on-screen collaboration, and divorced after 10 years of lavish lifestyle and bitter fighting. The couple could not easily let go of each other and they remarried in 1975. The cycle of fighting and making up resumed and a year later, the couple divorced for the second and last time.
A study by Amber Vennum, assistant professor of family studies and human services at Kansas State University, revealed that people involved in on-off again relationships or cyclical relationships tend to be impulsive in their decisions. These include matters such as moving in together or having a child together.
Dr. Susan Krauss Whitbourne, a psychology professor from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, emphasized the role of forgiveness in human relationships. Dr. Whitbourne recalled studies showing that people who forgive tend to be happier than those who don't and that people can still change for the better.
