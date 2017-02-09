Cordlife: A Celebrity Baby#s Chance to Save Someone#s Life

Cordlife: A Celebrity Baby#s Chance to Save Someone#s LifeEntertainment Press Releases Thursday February 9, 2017 12:25
TV hosts Iya Villania has decided to choose Cordlife to bank her baby's cord blood. Cordlife is the first and only registered Cord Blood Bank in the Philippines. It is also part of the largest stem cell banking network in Asia.
Now, there's a chance for babies to save their own lives, or those of their siblings', their parents', or grandparents', with the help of their very own cord blood. Antonio Primo, son of TV hosts Iya Villania and Drew Arellano may just be the hero to his family in the future.
Iya gave birth to baby Primo in August 30, 2016. Iya did not hesitate when her OB/GYN recommended that she bank her baby's cord blood with Cordlife. She explains, "I chose Cordlife because I wanted to go with what my OB/GYN was comfortable with."
Cord blood has powerful stem cells that can replace and regenerate damaged or diseased bone marrow. With a baby's cord blood, parents may help saving their baby from leukemia and other blood cancers, solid tumors, immunodeficiency and metabolic disorders.
When it comes to the health of Iya's baby, what does Iya fear the most? "Of course I get scared of any abnormalities that could possibly occur in the future, I guess now is too soon, but I'm just hoping that he'll be a healthy boy that will function normally or if not excellently in the future."
An exclusive feature of Cordlife is the CordBlood Network that extends assistance in matching cord blood units to a child's parents and maternal & paternal grandparents. Cordlife will assist in the search for a matching cord blood unit in the event they need stem cell transplant to treat leukemia and other blood cancers.
