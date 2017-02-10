Tokyo Metro Brings in Travel Show Lets Go Tokyo By Tokyo Metro on Workpoint TV 23

Tokyo Metro Brings in Travel Show Lets Go Tokyo By Tokyo Metro on Workpoint TV 23Entertainment Press Releases Friday February 10, 2017 16:17
Tokyo is one of the world's dream destinations for people around the world. Tokyo is unquestionably one of the largest metropolises that is full of charms, culture and people. The city is a combination of modern advanced technology and remarkable historical landmarks. Tokyo is undeniably on most traveler's bucket list.
Tokyo Metro is set to introduce an exclusive program "Let's Go Tokyo by Tokyo Metro," to unleash new travel experience by using Tokyo Metro. Join a popular host Nattapong Chartpong AKA Freud and his special guests as they take us to Tokyo's hidden places and trendy destinations not far away from Tokyo Metro stations.
In Asakusa station, you will find Asakusa Hanayashiki, Japan's oldest amusement park in just a mere 5-minute walk from Senjoji Temple. You can go retro and enjoy a great deal of amazing theme park rides. Furthermore, a famous ice cream shop "Laitier" is certainly a must try near the Kita-sando station.
Throughout the program, the host and his special guests will introduce a 2-day train-based trips in Tokyo with a 48-hour Tokyo Metro's ticket exclusively for tourists. Your journey with Metro ticket will be convenient, fast and value for money. Travelers can discover many landmarks as they wish. Free Wi-Fi is also available at every station.
What's more, you can meet and greet with our good-humored host Freud Nattapong and special guests. They will not only share their experiences from their trips in Tokyo but will also release the exclusive behind the scenes footage of "Let's Go Tokyo by Tokyo Metro." Join us at Travel & Prefecture stage, Japan Expo on 12 February from 19:30-20:00 to get a sneak peek of the show before a full program on 13th February, Monday night at 22:00 on Workpoint TV 23. And you will be surprised that traveling in Tokyo has never been this simple.
Furthermore, you can find more information about rail travel in Tokyo by visiting a booth of Tokyo Metro at Thailand International Travel Fair 2017 (TITF) from 15-19 February at Plenary Hall, Japan Zone at Queen Sirikit National Convention Center. You can join their activities such as wearing Tokyo Metro's uniform, posting selfies as well as meet with our special guests on 15, 18-19 February. Don't miss it! More information, click here: http://www.tokyometro.jp/th/
Latest Press Release
Tokyo Metro is bringing you a new travel experience in Tokyo by using Tokyo Metro through a new travel guide program, "Let's Go Tokyo by Tokyo Metro," at 10 p.m. Monday, February 2. on Workpoint TV 23 Tokyo is one of the world's dream destinations for...
TV hosts Iya Villania has decided to choose Cordlife to bank her baby's cord blood. Cordlife is the first and only registered Cord Blood Bank in the Philippines. It is also part of the largest stem cell banking network in Asia. Now, there's a chance for...
The Record-Shattering Single Is Steadily Climbing Charts Around The World, Breaking With Molds And Language Barriers Along The Way "DESPACITO" Bows At #3 On Spotify's Global Chart, Making It The First Spanish Song To Ever Reach Such A High Position On...
"BEC-TERO MUSIC" reinforces to embrace the trend "Internet of Things" joining hand with "LINE TV" tapping into "VDO Online" market offering customers to watch free music video featuring classic Thai and International tunes from all music houses under...
The new recruits of Fail Army Season 3 are getting ready to make you roll over in laughter to awaken your schadenfreude this February. From little accidents to catastrophes that blow out of proportion, Fail Army compiles the best and most amusing fails...