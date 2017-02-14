Photo Release: Congratulations to Miss Teen Thailand 2016 at Centara Grand at Central Plaza Ladprao Bangkok

Bangkok--14 Feb--Centara Grand at Central Plaza Ladprao Bangkok Carlos Sanchez Vizan (3rd left), resident manager of Centara Grand at Central Plaza Ladprao Bangkok, recently presented the winner's award the hotel's Spa Cenvaree to Jennifer Jones (4th left), Miss Teen Thailand 2016 at Vibhavadee Ballroom, Centara Grand at Central Plaza Ladprao Bangkok. Seen in the photo from left: Jennifer Malits, second runner-up; Manorot Sitthichai, first runner-up; Carlos Sanchez Vizan; Jennifer Jones; Natalie Pimpajee Neuhaus, second runner-up and Emmy Kym Sawyer, second runner-up.

