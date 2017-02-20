A New Player in the Bangkok Music Scene is About to Shake Things Up

Bangkok--20 Feb--Midas Communications International

"Get Hype with The HypeFreaX"

HypeFreaX is the newest addition to Bangkok's already popping music scene and are ready to shake it up with their high-energy performances and unique musical style. Whether EDM, Hip Hop or Trap, the American duo has a large repertoire of tracks they perform in their inimitable way.

HypeFreaX, a music duo bursting with creative energy and inspiration, is made up of DJ Kriszd and MC Egypt. Born and raised in the United States, they both spent their teenage years living in places as diverse as India, Thailand and Egypt. Always having had a love for music, they embraced the local music culture wherever they went and found ways to combine various styles with what they had been exposed to in the U.S.

Recently arrived in Bangkok, HypeFreaX has quickly become a force to be reckoned with in the local music scene, in part due to their international hit single "Ride it like the BTS". Their distinct style is made up of a combination of influences from Hip Hop, EDM and Trap. Their performances feature their many original tracks as well as mashups and remixes of other popular tunes. But to create the experience HypeFreaX is known for, they add several more elements to their gigs. Video visuals, eye-catching graphics and live in-sync dances and freestyle raps are as much a part of their concerts as their music.

"Having moved around a lot we were both able to experience many different kinds of music and create a really special way to express ourselves. For us as artists it's awesome to be in a place like Bangkok where our music is appreciated and we can share our positive energy with our quickly growing fan base, or as we like to call them, our fellow HypeFreaX," says MC Egypt of HypeFreaX.

HypeFreaX has been hard at work since they got to Bangkok. Their appearances have been at some of the city's major nightclubs and bars, including EQ Late Night Club, ZSTUDIO Live Hall at RCA, Insanity Night Club, Seen Space @ Thong Lor and Bangkok Betty, where they have proven themselves as true crowd-pleasers repeatedly. For 2017, HypeFreaX's calendar is already heavily booked, as the continues to gain popularity in Bangkok's party scene.

"Performing in Bangkok has been a great experience. The crowd here is so diverse which makes it fun to perform for them. Since there is such a wide variety of tastes and trends here, we have been able to experiment with our own style and have had the chance to really develop as artists. This is why we want to stay in Bangkok for a while and are looking forward to an awesome year full of fantastic performances," explains DJ Kriszd from HypeFreaX.