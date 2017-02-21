INDUSTRY RENOWNED KOREAN CONTENT EXPERT JOON LEE JOINS IFLIX

Bangkok--21 Feb--IFLIX

iflix, the world's leading Internet TV service for emerging markets, offering users unlimited access to thousands of TV shows, movies and more, today announced it has appointed Asian content industry leader, Joon Lee as Special Advisor to the iflix Group. Mr. Lee is a widely respected media expert, with over 15 years of experience in media including original production and programming. He is widely acknowledged as one of the industry's foremost experts on Korean content. As Special Advisor, Mr. Lee will drive iflix's Korean acquisitions and enable the company to make a more meaningful commitment through its involvement in the Korean content ecosystem.

Mr. Lee is Co-founder and President of LYD Networks (LYD), an innovative, next generation content creator, aggregator and distributor with deep expertise in networks, curation and media. LYD has today established itself as the default gateway in and out of Korea for both international and domestic media and content companies. Currently representing 13 international channels in Korea, LYD is also developing four Korean drama projects, the first of which will go into production in March.

Mr. Lee was previously a member of FOX International Channels (FIC) senior leadership team where he held dual roles. As Executive Vice President of Content and Communications, he oversaw all programming and production for FIC's 30+ channel brands across APAC and the Middle East. He further spearheaded business development for the network's channels and managed its licensing and content ventures. He additionally served as Managing Director of Hong Kong and Southeast Asia, where he was responsible for the overall P&L and operations of FIC's businesses in Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia, the Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand and Vietnam.

iflix Co-founder and Group CEO, Mark Britt commented: "iflix is committed to building the very best content proposition for our members. In our markets this translates to having a strong regional and local content strategy. Following on the blockbuster success and unprecedented popularity of our Korean offering, where we have seen titles set unprecedented records for consumption across several of our markets, we decided to bring one of the industry's most respected Korean content experts on board. I'm thrilled to welcome Joon to the iflix family."

Mr. Lee added: "I am incredibly excited to join the iflix team. iflix shares the vision and values that we founded LYD on, embracing innovation, teamwork and creativity with a sense of fun, originality and passion to push boundaries and produce work that could not exist otherwise."

