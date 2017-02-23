RTL CBS Entertainment HD Program Highlights: March 2017

Bangkok--23 Feb--Total Quality PR

America's Funniest Home Videos Season 27

Exclusive

Brand New – Season 27

Premiers March 20

Mondays to Fridays at 6:00PM

Brand new season! Brand new host! Alfonso Ribeiro takes on hosting duties and shines the spotlight on hilarious videos. Fans tune in to witness failures and fiascos and submit their own mishaps for their chance at stardom.

No Tomorrow

Friday Night Fun

First and Exclusive

Watchathon

10 March

Friday, starting at 8:00PM

As the world will end in 8 months, there's no better time to catch up on the first five episodes of the pre-apocalyptic comedy No Tomorrow. In a nutshell, the rigid and unexciting Evie meets charming, free-spirited Xavier. Attraction is immediate and electric. Xavier brings a jolt of joyful, rollicking romance into her life. He believes humankind has a mere eight months and twelve days until a runaway asteroid smacks us all into stardust. That's why Xavier made an Apocalyst – a tally of every last thing he wants to do before the world goes kaput.

Bull

Same day as the U.S.

First and Exclusive

Wednesdays at 8:00PM

Dr. Jason Bull is the charming and cocky founder of successful trial consulting firm Trial Analysis Corporation, where he and his team of experts employ psychology, human intuition and high-tech data to understand jurors, lawyers, witnesses and defendants, and construct effective narratives to help their clients win. Bull's team includes his brother-in-law Benny, neurolinguistics expert Marissa, former detective Danny, hacker Cable, and Chunk, who help perfect clients' appearances for trial.