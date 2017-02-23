RTL CBS Entertainment HD Program Highlights: March 2017

RTL CBS Entertainment HD Program Highlights: March 2017Entertainment Press Releases Thursday February 23, 2017 11:10
Brand new season! Brand new host! Alfonso Ribeiro takes on hosting duties and shines the spotlight on hilarious videos. Fans tune in to witness failures and fiascos and submit their own mishaps for their chance at stardom.
As the world will end in 8 months, there's no better time to catch up on the first five episodes of the pre-apocalyptic comedy No Tomorrow. In a nutshell, the rigid and unexciting Evie meets charming, free-spirited Xavier. Attraction is immediate and electric. Xavier brings a jolt of joyful, rollicking romance into her life. He believes humankind has a mere eight months and twelve days until a runaway asteroid smacks us all into stardust. That's why Xavier made an Apocalyst – a tally of every last thing he wants to do before the world goes kaput.
Dr. Jason Bull is the charming and cocky founder of successful trial consulting firm Trial Analysis Corporation, where he and his team of experts employ psychology, human intuition and high-tech data to understand jurors, lawyers, witnesses and defendants, and construct effective narratives to help their clients win. Bull's team includes his brother-in-law Benny, neurolinguistics expert Marissa, former detective Danny, hacker Cable, and Chunk, who help perfect clients' appearances for trial.
Latest Press Release
Brand new season! Brand new host! Alfonso Ribeiro takes on hosting duties and shines the spotlight on hilarious videos. Fans tune in to witness failures and fiascos and submit their own mishaps for their chance at stardom. No Tomorrow Friday Night...
iflix, the world's leading Internet TV service for emerging markets, offering users unlimited access to thousands of TV shows, movies and more, today announced it has appointed Asian content industry leader, Joon Lee as Special Advisor to the iflix...
HypeFreaX is the newest addition to Bangkok's already popping music scene and are ready to shake it up with their high-energy performances and unique musical style. Whether EDM, Hip Hop or Trap, the American duo has a large repertoire of tracks they...
Participant Media and AC Films are partnering on Human Flow, a documentary directed by world renowned artist, activist and filmmaker Ai Weiwei. The feature-length film, which explores the global refugee crisis through footage and interviews in more than...
Carlos Sanchez Vizan (3rd left), resident manager of Centara Grand at Central Plaza Ladprao Bangkok, recently presented the winner's award the hotel's Spa Cenvaree to Jennifer Jones (4th left), Miss Teen Thailand 2016 at Vibhavadee Ballroom, Centara...