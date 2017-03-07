31 March 2017 at Amari Watergate Bangkok

Bangkok--7 Mar--Amari Watergate Amari Watergate Bangkok invites you to dance the night away to the sound of crispy beats at the live concert of "Burin Boonvisut", the father of disco in Thailand. Having gained popularity among both the local youth and older generation with catchy tunes such as "Yood" (Stop), "Ruk Mai Dai"(Unlovable) "Ta Ploi Hai Ter Dern Parn"(If I let you pass by), "Kae Ter Kor Por" (Enough) and many more memorable songs. Enjoy the lyrics and rhythms to a free flow of beverages from 20.00 to 22.00 hrs. at justTHB 1,200 per person.

Latest Press Release

