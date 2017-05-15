GET DOWN ON THE FLOOR AT DANCE17 HARD ROCK PATTAYA

Bangkok--15 May--HARD ROCK PATTAYA

On Saturday 6 May, 2017 Hard Rock Pattaya together with Boss Dance Studio and Metro Grooverz organized Dance'17 Hard Rock Pattaya. It's the sixth year running. We would like to thank everyone who's taken part in this event. With over 300 dancers competing neck and neck, there were many great entries and it was hard for us to judge the winners.

We are delighted to announce the winners of all 4 dance categories are:

Popping dance, 1 on 1 (Solo battle)

Winner: "TEE LADPRAO" received Bt 3,000 cash and trophy

Runner up: "E-ZAY" received Bt 1,500 cash

Freestyle dance, 2 on 2 (Duo battle)

Winner: "I FEEL THE HYPE" received Bt 6,000 cash and trophy

Runner up: "SET UP MOUNTAIN" received Bt 3,000 cash

B-Boy 5 on 5 Battle

Winner: "HIGH FLYER" received Bt 15,000 cash and trophy

1st Runner up: "ROCK N' FLOW" received Bt 5,000 cash

Team performance dance, (team battle) of 2-8 persons.

Winner: "SA CREW" received Bt 20,000 cash and trophy

1st Runner up: "KAIFONG MIX'EM UP CREW" received Bt 10,000 cash

2nd Runner up: "ZASSY B'TCH" received Bt 5,000 cash

Congratulations to all winners of Dance'17 Hard Rock Pattaya! It was a pleasure sharing in your talent and enthusiasm. On top of that, the winners of all categories will be appointed as 'Ambassador of Hard Rock Hotel Pattaya', and spread the spirit of ROCK by having the opportunity to participate in all initiatives in the whole year, hosted by Hard Rock Hotel Pattaya such as Founder's Day, Songkran and Wan Lai celebration, Hotel and Cafe anniversary celebration, Charity fund-raiser and many more.

For more photos and info for our next events, visit our Facebook, visit http://pattaya.hardrockhotels.net or visit facebook.com/HardRockHotelPattaya