GET DOWN ON THE FLOOR AT DANCE17 HARD ROCK PATTAYA

GET DOWN ON THE FLOOR AT DANCE17 HARD ROCK PATTAYAEntertainment Press Releases Monday May 15, 2017 10:36
On Saturday 6 May, 2017 Hard Rock Pattaya together with Boss Dance Studio and Metro Grooverz organized Dance'17 Hard Rock Pattaya. It's the sixth year running. We would like to thank everyone who's taken part in this event. With over 300 dancers competing neck and neck, there were many great entries and it was hard for us to judge the winners.
- Popping dance, 1 on 1 (Solo battle)
- Freestyle dance, 2 on 2 (Duo battle)
- B-Boy 5 on 5 Battle
- Team performance dance, (team battle) of 2-8 persons.
Congratulations to all winners of Dance'17 Hard Rock Pattaya! It was a pleasure sharing in your talent and enthusiasm. On top of that, the winners of all categories will be appointed as 'Ambassador of Hard Rock Hotel Pattaya', and spread the spirit of ROCK by having the opportunity to participate in all initiatives in the whole year, hosted by Hard Rock Hotel Pattaya such as Founder's Day, Songkran and Wan Lai celebration, Hotel and Cafe anniversary celebration, Charity fund-raiser and many more.
