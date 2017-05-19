Photo Release: A Surprise Birthday Beach Dinner to Mor Chatadul by Amita Tata Young at Centara Grand Beach Resort Villas Hua Hin

Bangkok--19 May--Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin Amita Tata Young, a famous Thai-American singer recently celebrated a surprise birthday dinner for her husband, "Mor" Chatadul at the beachfront of Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin. A three-course champagne dinner was created by Executive Chef, Steffen Hoffer. A romantic light decoration and "HBD MOR" made from waterfall fireworks made his special day more memorable. "On behalf of the hotel's management and staff, we would like to extend our best wishes to Khun Mor Chatadul. We are sincerely grateful to him and his family for celebrating this special occasion with us". Mr. David Martens (first right), the hotel's General Manager said.

