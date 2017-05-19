Photo Release: A Surprise Birthday Beach Dinner to Mor Chatadul by Amita Tata Young at Centara Grand Beach Resort Villas Hua Hin

Photo Release: A Surprise Birthday Beach Dinner to Mor Chatadul by Amita Tata Young at Centara Grand Beach Resort Villas Hua HinEntertainment Press Releases Friday May 19, 2017 14:17
Amita Tata Young, a famous Thai-American singer recently celebrated a surprise birthday dinner for her husband, "Mor" Chatadul at the beachfront of Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin. A three-course champagne dinner was created by Executive Chef, Steffen Hoffer. A romantic light decoration and "HBD MOR" made from waterfall fireworks made his special day more memorable. "On behalf of the hotel's management and staff, we would like to extend our best wishes to Khun Mor Chatadul. We are sincerely grateful to him and his family for celebrating this special occasion with us". Mr. David Martens (first right), the hotel's General Manager said.
Latest Press Release
Amita Tata Young, a famous Thai-American singer recently celebrated a surprise birthday dinner for her husband, "Mor" Chatadul at the beachfront of Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin. A three-course champagne dinner was created by Executive...
The famous Thai hipster singer Chulachak or better known as Hugo and his band will be gracing the stage of Maggie Choo's on Thursday 1st June, starting 11pm. That's right, we have Thailand's biggest international singer and songwriter with over a million...
GroupM , the world's leading media investment group, today announced the launch of Motion Content Group (Motion), a new global content investment and rights management company, to meet the ever-growing market demand for new economic models for premium...
On Saturday 6 May, 2017 Hard Rock Pattaya together with Boss Dance Studio and Metro Grooverz organized Dance'17 Hard Rock Pattaya. It's the sixth year running. We would like to thank everyone who's taken part in this event. With over 300 dancers...
Budweiser STORM Music Festival's 2017 press conference was held in Shanghai on May 11. Eric Zho, founder and CEO of A2LiVE, the producer and promoter of Budweiser STORM, announced the 2017 touring plans and cities at the event. Budweiser STORM Annual...