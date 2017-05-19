MAGGIE CHOO#S presents HUGO LIVE AT MAGGIE CHOO#S On Thursday June 1st 2017 From 11pm to Late

MAGGIE CHOO#S presents HUGO LIVE AT MAGGIE CHOO#S On Thursday June 1st 2017 From 11pm to LateEntertainment Press Releases Friday May 19, 2017 17:11
The famous Thai hipster singer Chulachak or better known as Hugo and his band will be gracing the stage of Maggie Choo's on Thursday 1st June, starting 11pm. That's right, we have Thailand's biggest international singer and songwriter with over a million followers worldwide, with past collaborations with Jay-Z and Beyonce to name a few. He achieved recognition when his song "Disappear" was featured on Beyonce's album I Am... Sasha Fierce, beginning a series of collaborations that led to a record deal with JAY Z's Roc Nation label in 2010.Now part of Jay-Z's record Label 'Roc-Nation.'
Come down to Maggie's Choo's to meet Hugo and his band: Montonn Jira (Vocal/Guitar), Adisak Poungok (Keyboard), Wutthiphat (Guitar), Nuchanil (Bass), Tachapol Cheevapariyangboon (Drums). We promise a night full of fun.
Maggie Choo's hosts a vibrant live entertainment scene with daily cabaret shows, contemporary arts performances by the famous Maggie Choo's Show Girls, and LIVE international bands every evening featuring award-winning vocalists with repertoires ranging from jazz and blues to R&B, from 9pm till midnight! Followed by leading world-class DJs with renowned percussionist Dave Davini and special shows until the lights go off. Dress code: smart casual, sandals are not allowed.
Latest Press Release
