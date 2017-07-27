แฟนชาวไทยเตรียมดื่มด่ำกับตำนาน RB ในคอนเสิร์ต All 4 One Live in Bangkok

กรุงเทพฯ--27 ก.ค.-- "Godzillionaire Entertainment" ร่วมกับ " K Group " ฟื้นตำนานวงป๊อบอาร์แอนด์บี ที่ฮิตที่สุดในยุค 90s ให้กลับมาสร้างสีสันอีกครั้งกับวง "All 4 One" เจ้าของซิงเกิ้ลสุดฮิตทั้ง "I Swear" "I Can Love You Like That" "So Much in Love" "I Will Be Right Here" และ "Someday" ที่พร้อมจะมอบความสุข และพาคุณย้อนกลับไปในบรรยากาศวันวานอีกครั้งในคอนเสิร์ต "All 4 One Live in Bangkok" ที่จะได้พบศิลปินทั้ง 4 คน และวงดนตรีแบบเต็มวงครั้งแรกในประเทศไทย ในบรรยากาศคอนเสิร์ตแบบยุค 90 พร้อมเพลงฮิตที่มาพร้อมเสิร์ฟให้คุณได้รับความสุขกลับบ้านไปแบบเต็มๆ นอกจากนี้ยังมีโชว์พิเศษจากนักร้อง R&B ที่ฮ็อตที่สุดในขณะนี้อย่าง "เป็ก ผลิตโชค" ที่จะเนรมิตรโชว์ให้พิเศษกว่าใครด้วยสไตล์ Rhythm & Blues ให้แฟน ๆ ได้ชมอย่างจุใจแน่นอน สำหรับแฟนเพลงยุค 90 ขนานแท้ต้องไม่พลาด คอนเสิร์ต "All 4 One Live in Bangkok" วันที่ 19 สิงหาคม 2560 ณ ธันเดอร์โดม เมืองทองธานี เปิดจำหน่ายบัตรครั้งแรกวันอังคารที่ 11 กรกฎาคม 2560 ราคา 1500/2000/2500/3000/3500 และ 4000 บาท ทางไทยทิคเก็ตเมเจอร์ทุกสาขา หรือที่ www.thaiticketmajor.com และสามารถติดตามรายละเอียดเพิ่มเติมได้ที่ facebook.com/LiveInBangkokTH/

Latest Press Release

แฟนชาวไทยเตรียมดื่มด่ำกับตำนาน RB ในคอนเสิร์ต All 4 One Live in Bangkok "Godzillionaire Entertainment" ร่วมกับ " K Group " ฟื้นตำนานวงป๊อบอาร์แอนด์บี ที่ฮิตที่สุดในยุค 90s ให้กลับมาสร้างสีสันอีกครั้งกับวง "All 4 One" เจ้าของซิงเกิ้ลสุดฮิตทั้ง "I Swear" "I Can Love You Like That" "So Much in Love" "I Will Be Right Here" และ...

Asia-Pacific must boost development reform efforts to achieve 2030 Agenda, says new UN ESCAP report New York (ESCAP News) -- Asia and the Pacific, a region with an impressive development track record, will need to step up its overall development reform effort to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030, according to a new report...

Meet the New Kings of Cocaine: Narcos Season Three Premieres Sept 1 on Netflix "Agent Pena, how much do you know about the Cali Cartel?" In a post-Pablo Escobar world, those final words spoken in the last season of the Netflix Original Series "Narcos," foreshadow the upcoming season's pivot into the corrupt, powerful, and wildly...

Movie: CARS 3 Blindsided by a new generation of blazing-fast racers, the legendary Lightning McQueen (voice of Owen Wilson) is suddenly pushed out of the sport he loves. To get back in the game, he will need the help of an eager young race technician, Cruz Ramirez...

Join the must-see internationally-acclaimed music experience with #Heineken Live Access A select few will get to fly to the country that started the world's best electronic dance music festival Heineken is heading for the Netherlands to kick off an internationally-acclaimed music experience while continuing its brand concept, 'Open Your...

Related Topics