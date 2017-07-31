Photo Release: SWAROVSKI CELEBRATES A NIGHT OF BRILLIANCE AT THE BRILLIANCE FOR ALL EVENT IN BANGKOK

Bangkok--31 Jul--Spark Communications

Venice Min, Malaysia Friends of SwarovskiNeelofa Mohd Noor, Malaysia Friends of SwarovskiAymeric Lacroix, Managing Director, Swarovski's Consumer Goods Business (CGB), SEANittha JirayungyurnThanawat Wattanaputi

Global jewelry brand, Swarovski hosted the Brilliance for All regional event at the Great Room, W Hotel and the House on Sathorn last night. This is the first event in Bangkok on such scale bringing in influencers, media and guests from around the region including Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam and the Philippines to celebrate Swarovski's heritage and the launch of the new Fall/Winter 2017 'Urban Fantasy'collection.

"Diamonds are for royalty. I want to create a diamond for every woman," was the quote by Daniel Swarovski that started it all. Inspired and emboldened by this wish to create a sparkling brilliance in every woman's life, he invented a crystal-cutting machine in 1895 that defined a new era and spearheaded crystal adornment everywhere from American jazz halls to Parisian couture houses. This groundbreaking disruption more than 120 years ago transformed the jewelry industry, empowered all women to dial up sparkles and glamor on their own terms and catapulted Swarovski onto the world's stage. It is this daring declaration that forms the cornerstone of the event's theme, "Brilliance for All".

It was a lively evening with more than 250 guests in attendance. Present at the part were Malaysia's Friends of Swarovski Neelofa and Venice Min and Thai actor and actress, Pope-Tanawat Wattanaputi and Mew- Nittha Jirayungyurn. Also in attendance were celebrities, trendsetters and personalities including Taya Rogers, Pear-Pimpisa Chirathivat, Sarah Ball, Noon-Siraphun Wattanajinda, Jinny-Kerika Chotivichit, Camilla Kittivat, Alika Islamadina, Elizabeth Rahajeng, Patricia Devina Dextra, Mari Jasmine and Tricia Gosingtian.

Cosmopolitan yet culturally-rich, Bangkok truly embodies Creative Director Nathalie Colin's vision for the latestFall/Winter 2017 'Urban Fantasy' collection. Nathalie took inspiration from the journey of the modern woman through dazzling cities from morning until night for the urban creative energy of the new Swarovski Fall/Winter 2017 jewelry. Her stunning couture looks that featured in Paris Fashion Week were on display accompanied by the key families from the commercial collection, the most outstanding amongst them being the Swarovski Remix collection which simply redefines the new jewelry rules.

This season, Swarovski's effortless style takes on an innovative new turn. The game-changing Swarovski Remix Collection empowers women to express every facet of their style and personality. One collection for many occasions, the Swarovski Remix Collection celebrates personal expression and true creativity without limits, allowing the modern Swarovski woman the freedom to create new, different and endlessly versatile looks. Each strand is equipped with a magnetic closure at ends, offering infinite combinations and exciting new ways to wear the Remix pieces — as necklaces, this season's must-have chokers, bracelets, anklets or even headbands.

Creative Director Nathalie Colin shares, "I have always been a strong activist of personal styles so the new concept is one of my favorites with its endless mix of possibilities; accessories are great ways to customize one's look helping women to be noticed for their outstanding styles."

Aymeric Lacroix, Managing Director of Swarovski's Consumer Good Business (CGB) Southeast Asia said, "It's an honor for me to be here representing Swarovski, we are grateful for the continuous support and enthusiasm Swarovski has received in Thailand and around the region. We are passionate to showcase more sparkling facets of Swarovski. We will continue to create breakthroughs in the jewelry industry and promise to empower woman everywhere with the touch of glamor that they want to exude."

The event truly highlighted Swarovski's passion to provide quality, craftsmanship and creativity through the contemporary designs. The event sparkled in every sense of the word leaving a brilliant touch to a truly extraordinary evening.