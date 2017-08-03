Royal Cliff Hotels Group Welcomes Famous Asian Superstar, Vanness Wu

Bangkok--3 Aug--Royal Cliff Hotels Group

Mr. Vitanart Vathanakul, Executive Director of the Royal Cliff Hotels Group recently welcomed popular Taiwanese-American actor, entertainer, singer, director, and producer, Vanness Wu, while he was filming his exciting new TV series "Love Won't Wait" at the multi-award winning Royal Cliff Hotels Group. Vaness Wu became an Asian heartthrob after starring as "Mei Zuo", a member of the F4 in one of Taiwan's most popular drama series, Meteor Garden.

A popular destination for royalties, celebrities, heads of states, sports icons and famous personalities, the Royal Cliff Hotels Group has been honored with multiple awards and recognition from organizations of national and international repute. It is home to four award winning 5-star hotels offering a sensory experience defined profoundly by its style, culture and elegance - all presented with the distinctive spirit of the State of Exclusivity and Fascination.

Book your stay directly with Royal Cliff and get the best price guaranteed, along with value-added optional extras that will enhance your hotel experience by visiting www.royalcliff.com, contacting Reservations at (+66) 38 250 421 ext. 2824 or emailing: reservations@royalcliff.com.

For more information on the Royal Cliff Hotels Group, please visit www.royalcliff.com.