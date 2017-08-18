ZAKIR KHAN is coming to Bangkok The biggest stand-up comedy act in India. Period - AIB founder TANMAY BHAT

ZAKIR KHAN is coming to Bangkok The biggest stand-up comedy act in India. Period - AIB founder TANMAY BHATEntertainment Press Releases Friday August 18, 2017 10:43
Winner of Comedy Central's hunt for Best Stand-Up Comic of India, Zakir Khan is currently touring with his Amazon Prime special, Haq Se Single, leaving audiences begging for more! Over the last year, he has sold 50,000 tickets with over 100 shows in clubs, colleges and arenas. Called a pioneer of storytelling in Indian comedy, his take on modern India will have you nodding and clapping repeatedly.
