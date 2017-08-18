ZAKIR KHAN is coming to Bangkok The biggest stand-up comedy act in India. Period - AIB founder TANMAY BHAT

Entertainment Press Releases Friday August 18, 2017 10:43
Bangkok--18 Aug--The Westin Grande Sukhumvit
ZEE TV in association with The Comedy Club Bangkok very proudly present India's biggest Hindi comedian ZAKIR KHAN performing in Bangkok for the first time August 27th at The Westin Grande Sukhumvit Hotel!

Winner of Comedy Central's hunt for Best Stand-Up Comic of India, Zakir Khan is currently touring with his Amazon Prime special, Haq Se Single, leaving audiences begging for more! Over the last year, he has sold 50,000 tickets with over 100 shows in clubs, colleges and arenas. Called a pioneer of storytelling in Indian comedy, his take on modern India will have you nodding and clapping repeatedly.

"Our Indian shows were a success from the very first and we cannot wait to have such legendary superstar Zakir Khan play in Bangkok" says Creative Director of The Comedy Club Bangkok Chris Wegoda.
Tickets from ฿900 with special ฿2200 VIP Platinum package available... Limited to 8 packages. Front row seats at tables of four, with a bottle of Johnnie Walker Black label and 8 mixers! Just 2200 baht.
Seats are very limited. Book at ComedyClubBangkok.com or message 0988540410 / 0627351151
Please contact The Comedy Club Bangkok for more information at: info@ComedyClubBangkok.com

