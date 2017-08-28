Photo Release: Received TEMCA award

Bangkok--28 Aug--CAK International Mr.Chokchai Songsom the Managing Director of CAK International Co., Ltd. had received an award in Industrial category for project Automatic Sprinkler System HmjP in "TEMCA M&E INSTALLATION AWARD 2017" from Mr.Suji Korprasertsak President of the Thai Electrical and Mechanical Contractors Association. In the ceremony at the Opening of the Seminar of TEMCA FORUM & EXIBITION 2017 PATTAYA at Hall B, Peace convention center, Royal Cliff Hotels Group, Pattaya, Cholburi.

Latest Press Release

