Movie: LOGAN LUCKY แผนปล้นลัคกี้ โชคดีนะโลแกน

กรุงเทพฯ--13 ก.ย.--M Pictures LOGAN LUCKY แผนปล้นลัคกี้ โชคดีนะโลแกน เข้าฉาย 28 กันยายน 2560 "แผนปล้นเหนือเมฆ ของทีมแสบไม่จำกัด" ผู้กำกับ สตีเว่น โซเดอร์เบิร์ก Ocean's 11-12-13 (2001, 2004, 2007), Side Effects (2013), Magic Mike (2012),[Won Academy Awards for Best Director: Traffic (2000)] โปรดิวเซอร์ มาร์ค จอห์นสัน The Chronicles of Narnia - Trilogy, [Won Academy Awards forBest Picture: Rain Man (1988)] นักแสดง แดเนียล เคร็ก Spectre (2015), Skyfall (2012), The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (2011) แชนนิ่ง ทาทั่ม The Hateful Eight (2015), Magic Mike XXL (2015), G.I. Joe: Retaliation (2013) อดัม ไดรเวอร์ Silence (2016), Star Wars: Episode VII - The Force Awakens (2015) ฮิลารี่ สแวงค์ Won Academy Awards for Best Actress, 2 times: Million Dollar Baby (2004),Boys Don't Cry (1999) ไรลีย์ คีโอ Mad Max: Fury Road (2015) แคทเธอรีน วอเตอร์สัน Alien: Covenant (2017), Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (2016) เซบาสเตียน สแตน Captain America: Civil War (2016), The Martian (2015) เรื่องย่อ สองพี่น้องอับโชคตระกูลโลแกน จิมมี่ (แชนนิ่ง ทาทั่ม) และ ไคลด์ (อดัม ไดรเวอร์) ร่วมกันก่อแผนโจรกรรมครั้งใหญ่ในงานแข่งรถแข่ง นาสคาร์ โคคาโคล่า 600 ณ สนามชาร์ลอตมอเตอร์สปีดเวย์ พวกเขาต้องสร้างทีมขึ้นมาเพื่อปฏิบัติการครั้งนี้ หนึ่งในสมาชิกที่พวกเขาจะขาดไม่ได้คือ ผู้เชี่ยวชาญด้านระเบิดอย่าง โจ แบง (แดเนียล เคร็ก) เมื่อกลุ่มคนสุดป่วนร่วมมือกันดำเนินแผนโจรกรรมครั้งใหญ่ที่จะทำให้ชีวิตของพวกเขาเปลี่ยนไปตลอดกาล เตรียมพบกับผลงานการกลับมาของผู้กำกับระดับตำนาน สตีเว่น โซเดอร์เบิร์ก ที่ได้สร้างความมันให้กับผู้ชมมานักต่อนักแล้วในสุดยอดภาพยนตร์โจรกรรมที่เหนือชั้นอย่าง Ocean's 11-12-13 ในครั้งนี้คุณจะได้พบกับการรวมตัวของเหล่าซูเปอร์สตาร์ที่มาพร้อมกับแผนโจรกรรมสุดเพี้ยนที่ไม่มีใครคาดถึง ตัวอย่าง (ซับไทย) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1GA7cF-LTl8

Latest Press Release

Movie: LOGAN LUCKY แผนปล้นลัคกี้ โชคดีนะโลแกน โปรดิวเซอร์ มาร์ค จอห์นสัน The Chronicles of Narnia - Trilogy, [Won Academy Awards forBest Picture: Rain Man (1988)] นักแสดง แดเนียล เคร็ก Spectre (2015), Skyfall (2012), The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (2011) แชนนิ่ง ทาทั่ม The Hateful Eight (2015),...

Movie: BUSHWICK สู้ยึดเมือง นักแสดง: เดฟ บาทิสต้า (Dave Bautista) Guardians of the Galaxy (2014), Spectre (2015), Blade Runner 2049 (2017) บริททานี สโนว์ (Brittany Snow) Pitch Perfect (2012), John Tucker Must Die (2006), Prom Night (2008) แองเจลิค แซมบรานา (Angelic Zambrana)...

Nobu Hospitality Continues European Expansion With The Announcement Of The Nobu Hotel And Restaurant Barcelona In Agreement With Selenta Group Globally established luxury lifestyle brand Nobu Hospitality, founded by Nobu Matsuhisa, Robert De Niro and Meir Teper, and Selenta Group, a Spanish real estate and hotel group owned by Jordi Mestre, is delighted to announce their continued European...

Shopbop Launches Brand Refinement Shopbop, the global online retail destination for style discovery and inspiration for women worldwide, debuts an all-encompassing brand refinement through a new look and feel celebrated site wide and across all customer touch points. Shopbop ushers in a...

Super Star Kris Wu Joins Hands with iQIYI as Chief VIP Experience Officer On Sept. 6, an inaugural ceremony for the appointment of iQIYI's Chief VIP Experience Officer was held in Beijing, with the theme of "Dare to Be Proud, Together We Roar". China's popular actor and hip-hop singer Kris Wu was appointed as Chief VIP...

Related Topics