Heinz Tomato Ketchup cordially invites Thai consumers to grow deliciousness with 100% real tomatoes in #HEINZ GROW YOUR OWN

Bangkok--14 Sep--4D Communications

The first and only opportunity to win personalized bottles of Heinz Tomato Ketchup made from your homegrown tomatoes -

Heinz Tomato Ketchup invites all consumers in Thailand to the campaign 'HEINZ GROW YOUR OWN' in which participants can grow their own tasty flavor from 100% real tomatoes. This is also the first and only opportunity to win Heinz Tomato Ketchup bottles with customized designs and filled with tomatoes grown by participants. Simply register to receive tomato seeds and adorable growing kits, and win a chance to receive one of the 5 personalized Heinz Tomato Ketchup bottles in the world. At the event, meet the family of Opal and Dr. Oak, together with their children, Aline and Arran, who will share their opinions on the benefits of choosing natural foods for the good health of all family members.

Mr. Gabriel Farnezi de Melo, Country Manager, Kraft Heinz Co., Ltd. Thailand, revealed that over 130 years, Heinz has delivered quality ketchup from farms to delicious meals enjoyed by consumers all around the world. Today, Heinz creates 'HEINZ GROW YOUR OWN' campaign, in which Heinz invites consumers to grow their own deliciousness with 100% real tomatoes, in order to encourage families to enjoy planting and tasting homegrown vegetables, and learn about how tomatoes are transformed into delicious Heinz Tomato Ketchup that consumers use to add flavors to their favorite dishes. Heinz ensure to deliver quality of our tomato ketchup start since select good quality of seed, take a good care on seedling until harvest tomatoes to production. In addition, Heinz would like to encourage family members have common activity by enjoy growing tomato together. The company wishes to raise awareness among consumers of many benefits of using Heinz Tomato Ketchup, and to let them experience Heinz Tomato Ketchup which is packed full of 100% real unique tasty tomato with world standard quality.

The campaign 'HEINZ GROW YOUR OWN – Grow Deliciousness with 100% Real Tomatoes' is open for registration from September 7th to October 5th, 2017 to receive tomato planting kits. Campaign participants can post pictures or videos of their homegrown tomatoes with captions stating the reasons they would like to be one of the 5 winners through Facebook: Heinz Thailand from November 1st -26th 2017. The 5 winners will be selected and announced on November 30th, 2017 on Facebook: Heinzclub andwww.heinzthailand.com

In addition, Heinz has prepared many exclusive fun activities throughout the campaign so that campaign participants can all have a chance to receive special prizes every week. What participants need to do to join this activity is to decorate a plant pot, and post a picture of it with the #growyourownth hashtag and tag Heinz on either Facebook or Instagram. Participants can join this activity even though their tomato plants have not yet produced the fruits. Those who post the pictures are eligible for weekly prizes from Heinz. The announcement and other updates will be posted on Facebook: Heinz Thailand

"Heinz plans to continue the campaign 'HEINZ GROW YOUR OWN – Grow Deliciousness with 100% Real Tomatoes' in the future but in a larger scale under the concept of creating activities and integrating useful knowledge so that consumers are aware of the benefits of consuming 100% natural ketchup. The campaign will be extended to schools to educate Thai youths on the food journey and give them opportunities to grow tomatoes too. However, whether this plan will become reality or not depends on the response Heinz receives from the campaign this year, but Heinz is confident that it will be well received by the consumers in Thailand," concluded Mr. Gabriel Farnezi de Melo.