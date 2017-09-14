Photo Release: WAKUWAKU JAPAN exhibits at JAPAN EXPO IN THAILAND 2017 With James Jirayu and Miracle Tunes!Entertainment Press Releases Thursday September 14, 2017 16:14
WAKUWAKU JAPAN Corporation, currently broadcasting in Thailand as "WAKUWAKU JAPAN HOUR" airing the latest dramas, culture programs and anime on Ch3 SD (Channel 28) recently exhibited at JAPAN EXPO IN THAILAND 2017, Siam Paragon.
Additionally, WAKUWAKU invited "5 members of Idol x Warrior Miracle Tunes!" and "James Jirayu, the Goodwill Ambassador for the 130th Anniversary of Japan-Thailand Diplomatic Relations, who plays a role of Demon in Idol x Warrior Miracle Tunes and to attend the opening ceremony. During the event, WAKUWAKU promoted its program to over 100,000 fans of Japan.
