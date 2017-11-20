Ricette dAmore (Mostly Martha) in celebration of Italian festival week in Thailand

#Ricette dAmore (Mostly Martha) in celebration of Italian festival week in ThailandEntertainment Press Releases Monday November 20, 2017 12:21
Italian Embassy in Thailand and River City Bangkok will present the screening of 'Ricette d'Amore' (Mostly Martha) (2001), one of the most romantic Italian films of all time. The screening is organized within the framework of the Italian Festival in Thailand 2017.
The story centers around Martha, who is a celebrated chef at a ritzy Hamburg restaurant and the consummate successful single woman, routinely living her life with strong passion on her culinary creations. However, Time changes, things change. When her single parent sister dies in an accident, Martha has to take in her eight year old niece. Disturbance in Martha's home life is mirrored by disruption at work, with the arrival of new recruit Mario, a charismatic Italian chef whose relaxed manner endears him to pretty much everyone except Martha.
