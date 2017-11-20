Ricette dAmore (Mostly Martha) in celebration of Italian festival week in Thailand

Bangkok--20 Nov--River City Bangkok

'Ricette d'Amore' (Mostly Martha)

in celebration of Italian festival week in Thailand

24 November 2017

At RCB Film Club, room 201, 2nd floor, River City Bangkok

Italian Embassy in Thailand and River City Bangkok will present the screening of 'Ricette d'Amore' (Mostly Martha) (2001), one of the most romantic Italian films of all time. The screening is organized within the framework of the Italian Festival in Thailand 2017.

The story centers around Martha, who is a celebrated chef at a ritzy Hamburg restaurant and the consummate successful single woman, routinely living her life with strong passion on her culinary creations. However, Time changes, things change. When her single parent sister dies in an accident, Martha has to take in her eight year old niece. Disturbance in Martha's home life is mirrored by disruption at work, with the arrival of new recruit Mario, a charismatic Italian chef whose relaxed manner endears him to pretty much everyone except Martha.

The film begins at 19.00 onwards hrs. on 2nd floor at Room No. 201, River City Bangkok on 24 November 2017. The program has English subtitles.

For more information, please call 02 250 4970 or visit Facebook Page ""Italian Festival Thailand"" or http://www.ambbangkok.esteri.it