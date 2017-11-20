#Ricette dAmore (Mostly Martha) in celebration of Italian festival week in Thailand

Entertainment Press Releases Monday November 20, 2017 12:21
Bangkok--20 Nov--River City Bangkok
'Ricette d'Amore' (Mostly Martha)
in celebration of Italian festival week in Thailand
24 November 2017
At RCB Film Club, room 201, 2nd floor, River City Bangkok

Italian Embassy in Thailand and River City Bangkok will present the screening of 'Ricette d'Amore' (Mostly Martha) (2001), one of the most romantic Italian films of all time. The screening is organized within the framework of the Italian Festival in Thailand 2017.

The story centers around Martha, who is a celebrated chef at a ritzy Hamburg restaurant and the consummate successful single woman, routinely living her life with strong passion on her culinary creations. However, Time changes, things change. When her single parent sister dies in an accident, Martha has to take in her eight year old niece. Disturbance in Martha's home life is mirrored by disruption at work, with the arrival of new recruit Mario, a charismatic Italian chef whose relaxed manner endears him to pretty much everyone except Martha.

The film begins at 19.00 onwards hrs. on 2nd floor at Room No. 201, River City Bangkok on 24 November 2017. The program has English subtitles.
For more information, please call 02 250 4970 or visit Facebook Page ""Italian Festival Thailand"" or http://www.ambbangkok.esteri.it

Latest Press Release

#Ricette dAmore (Mostly Martha) in celebration of Italian festival week in Thailand

Italian Embassy in Thailand and River City Bangkok will present the screening of 'Ricette d'Amore' (Mostly Martha) (2001), one of the most romantic Italian films of all time. The screening is organized within the framework of the Italian Festival in...

Black Desert Online Will Start Closed Beta Test in Southeast Asia Soon

Strap on your boots, grab your lassos, and get ready for an epic adventure in the Black Desert! Closed beta begins on November 22 (Wednesday) in Southeast Asia. The Black Desert Online closed beta officially kicks off on November 22, and Pearl Abyss,...

Vezt To Offer Music Fans A Chance To Own Portion Of The Rights In A Hit Song

The future of music ownership has arrived and we invite you to be a part of history. Beginning on November 16th at 9:00 AM UTC, music fans outside the United States will have an opportunity to own a portion of the rights to the legendary song "Jodeci...

Photo Release: Jigsaw For Entertainment

Mr. Siamrus Laohasukkasem, Managing Director Major Kantana Broadcasting Co., Ltd., an executive of M Channel satellite TV network, joins hands with Vachara Vachrapol, Chief Executive Officer Thairath TV in setting up an alliance, under a business...

HOOQ FILMMAKERS GUILD TO PRODUCE 6 PILOTS ACROSS SOUTHEAST ASIA

HOOQ – the largest Video on Demand service in South-East Asia, has announced six titles for pilot development from its inaugural HOOQ Filmmakers Guild 2017. Launched in June 2017, the HOOQ Filmmakers Guild is an annual initiative designed to seek...

Related Topics

CELEBRATION Italian Film IN THE FRAME In Thailand River City Thailand Festival Bangkok Italian Present