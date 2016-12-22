Photo Release: Bangkok Bank provides scholarship to Thai student to study under University of London International Programmes

Bangkok--22 Dec--Bangkok Bank Bangkok Bank President Chartsiri Sophonpanich (center-left) welcomed the Chairman of the University of London International programmes and Regents International Schools and College Dr.Virachai Techavijit (2nd from left) and senior school administrators. They congratulated Ms. Chawisa Dawieng, a Thai student with an excellent academic record who received a scholarship from Bangkok Bank to study under the prestigious University of London Degree Programmes, administered by the London School of Economics at the local academic support center at Regent's International College, Bangkok. The University of London is one of the world's leading universities with globally-recognized teaching standards and outstanding study programmes. Graduates who gain the prestigious qualifications offered by the university will be ideally placed to assist in Thailand's social development.

