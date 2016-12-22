Photo Release: KTC and Ducati jointly offer a great yearend deal with 70,000 Royal Orchid Plus miles for 100,000 Baht paid towards the reservation of a Ducati motorcycle.

Bangkok--22 Dec--Krungthai Card

Mr. Chaiyapol Glitayawanit (2nd from right), Senior Vice President - Credit Card Business, "KTC"or Krungthai Card Public Company Limited, and, Mr. Apichat Leenutaphong (left), President - Ducatisti Company Limited or Ducati Thailand, jointly launched an exclusive campaign "Extra ROP Miles Guaranteed with KTC Credit Card for Ducati Purchase". Simply spend 50,000 Baht with a KTC credit card on the reservation of a participating Ducati motorcycle and earn 35,000 Royal Orchid Plus miles immediately. For a payment of 100,000 Baht, 70,000 miles will be awarded. The offer is validfrom now until December 31st, 2016 at 13 authorized dealers for Ducati motorcycles across Thailand.

For more information, please call KTC Phone at 02 123 5000 or visitwww.ktc.co.th.