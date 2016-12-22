KTC, joining hands with Startups, gives away double privileges to all members through online channels

Bangkok--22 Dec--Krungthai Card

"KTC" or Krungthai Card Public Company Limited, in collaboration with Startups, service providers facilitating users through applications and websites, ? grants double privileges to all members in the form of discounts and cash back. Members will get 1) 20% discount when booking head-to-toe professionals beauty service delivery at door in the FABbrigade application or buying e-books from 4DBook; 2) 10% discount when booking wellness and beauty services in Gowabi or buying products and services from Socialgiver, a website allowing you to shop and help the society at the same time; 3) 7% discount when booking an airport transfer inTripizee; 4) 2 months free when buying 2 months of Hollywood series package from DOONEE; 5) 400 Baht discount when registering for an online course in SkillLane; 6) 200 Baht discount when buying premium optical lens and frame from Glazziq, a Thai online brand for glasses. Besides, KTC members will also receive another more privilege by redeeming their KTC Forever Rewards points, equal to the total online purchase amount per receipt, for 15% cash back, from today until January 31, 2017.

Members interested can visit and check www.ktc.co.th/shoponline out for more online promotions and the list of participating partners or contact KTC Phone 02 123 5000 for more information.