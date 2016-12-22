KTC, joining hands with Startups, gives away double privileges to all members through online channels

KTC, joining hands with Startups, gives away double privileges to all members through online channelsStocks and Financial Services Press Releases Thursday December 22, 2016 11:01
"KTC" or Krungthai Card Public Company Limited, in collaboration with Startups, service providers facilitating users through applications and websites, ? grants double privileges to all members in the form of discounts and cash back. Members will get 1) 20% discount when booking head-to-toe professionals beauty service delivery at door in the FABbrigade application or buying e-books from 4DBook; 2) 10% discount when booking wellness and beauty services in Gowabi or buying products and services from Socialgiver, a website allowing you to shop and help the society at the same time; 3) 7% discount when booking an airport transfer inTripizee; 4) 2 months free when buying 2 months of Hollywood series package from DOONEE; 5) 400 Baht discount when registering for an online course in SkillLane; 6) 200 Baht discount when buying premium optical lens and frame from Glazziq, a Thai online brand for glasses. Besides, KTC members will also receive another more privilege by redeeming their KTC Forever Rewards points, equal to the total online purchase amount per receipt, for 15% cash back, from today until January 31, 2017.
Latest Press Release
The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) will list Sri panwa Hospitality Real Estate Investment Trust on SET on December 23, under the ticker symbol "SRIPANWA". SRIPANWA has invested in freehold rights of Sri panwa Hotel phase 1 being swapped from Sri panwa...
The Reserve Bank has imposed penalty on five foreign banks, including Deutsche Bank and Standard Chartered Bank, for violation of its instructions on reporting requirements of the FEMA. The three other banks are: Bank of America, Bank of Tokyo Mitsubishi...
A €20bn (£17bn) rescue fund for Italy's banking sector has been approved by the country's parliament, heralding a bailout of the world's oldest bank, Monte dei Paschi di Siena (MPS). The bank said late on Wednesday that it had failed to secure...
South Korea made a pitch for its financial technology, or fintech, in China under the government's campaign to support related startups here seeking to do business abroad. The state-funded Fintech Center held the "Fintech Demo Day in Beijing" event,...
TISCO Financial Group led by Oranuch Apisaksirikul, TISCO Group Chief Executive, held a press conference on transferring Standard Chartered's Retail Banking business in Thailand to TISCO Financial Group PCL. Under the agreement, SCBT's Retail Banking...