Photo Release: TISCO and Standard Chartered Enter into an Agreement for Standard Chartereds Retail Banking Business in Thailand

Bangkok--22 Dec--TISCO Financial Group TISCO Financial Group led by Oranuch Apisaksirikul, TISCO Group Chief Executive, held a press conference on transferring Standard Chartered's Retail Banking business in Thailand to TISCO Financial Group PCL. Under the agreement, SCBT's Retail Banking business, including credit cards, personal loans, business loans, wealth management, mortgage loans, bancassurance and retail deposits will be transferred to TISCO within 2017, subject to regulatory approvals. TISCO and SCBT will work together closely to ensure a smooth transition for affected Retail Banking clients.

Latest Press Release

