Photo Release: KBank presents donation from the 20,000 Chuamong Tham Di Tham Dai project

Bangkok--22 Dec--KASIKORNBANK Mr. Pennung Chaiyachit (third from left), Senior Vice President, Employee Relations Department, and Ms. Nartsinee Sarnvanichpitak (second from left), First Vice President, Corporate Communications and Relations Department, represented KBank to deliver a donation of 125,000 Baht to Mr. Prawit Hannarong, Vice Chairman, Rajaprajanugroh Foundation Under Royal Patronage, in his capacity as representative of the Foundation. The donation was derived from the 20,000 Chuamong Tham Di Tham Dai project wherein our employees are encouraged to conduct CSR activities of which every eight hours will be translated into 100 Baht of donation made by KBank. A total of 250,000 Baht donation was recently given to Rajaprajanugroh Foundation under Royal Patronage and The Chaipattana Foundation.

