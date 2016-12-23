AEON joins The Mall Group in The Magic of Giving Campaign

AEON joins The Mall Group in The Magic of Giving CampaignStocks and Financial Services Press Releases Friday December 23, 2016 11:42
Waraporn Nilpanich (third left), Vice President Credit Card of AEON Thana Sinsap (Thailand) Public Company Limited, together with Voralak Tulaphorn (middle), Senior Vice President Marketing of The Mall Group Co., Ltd. has launched "The Magic of Giving" campaign to reward AEON credit cardholders this New Year. Accumulated spending of every 3,000 baht at the Mall shopping center with AEON credit cards, entitles cardholders to receive a gift voucher of up to 1,000 baht. Besides, cardholders will receive x3 lucky draws for chances to win prizes valued over 1 million baht when spending every 1,000 baht. The campaign runs until January 11th, 2017
