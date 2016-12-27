Photo Release: TICON shareholders approved the capital increase of Bt 13.23 billion

Bangkok--27 Dec--PRDD

TICON Industrial Connection Public Company Limited (TICON), a leader in high quality factories and warehouses in Thailand, recently held the shareholders' extraordinary general meeting No. 1/2016. The shareholders voted to approve the capital increase from Bt 1.10 billion to Bt 1.83 billion by offering 735 million common stocks to Frasers Property Holdings (Thailand) Company Limited (FPHT) at Bt 18 per share, making a total amount of Bt 13,230 million. The meeting also approved to waive a tender offer to buy the shares from TICON's shareholders (whitewash) to FPHT. The company expects to be able to register those capital increase shares on the SET by the end of January 2017. TICON believes that this capital increase with FPHT will be beneficial to the Group.

Group posing from left: Mr. Chatchaval Jiaravanon, Audit Committee Member and Independent Director /Mr.Threekwan Bunnag, Audit Committee Member and Independent Director /Mr.Chali Sophonpanich, Chairman of the Board / Ms. Lalitphant Phiriyaphant, Chief Financial Officer / Mr. Virapan Pulges, Director and Managing Director / Mr. Jirapongs Vinichbutr, Director / Mr. Chai Vinichbutr, Director / Mr. Nate Charanvas, Director.