Photo Release: TICON shareholders approved the capital increase of Bt 13.23 billion

Photo Release: TICON shareholders approved the capital increase of Bt 13.23 billionStocks and Financial Services Press Releases Tuesday December 27, 2016 14:20
TICON Industrial Connection Public Company Limited (TICON), a leader in high quality factories and warehouses in Thailand, recently held the shareholders' extraordinary general meeting No. 1/2016. The shareholders voted to approve the capital increase from Bt 1.10 billion to Bt 1.83 billion by offering 735 million common stocks to Frasers Property Holdings (Thailand) Company Limited (FPHT) at Bt 18 per share, making a total amount of Bt 13,230 million. The meeting also approved to waive a tender offer to buy the shares from TICON's shareholders (whitewash) to FPHT. The company expects to be able to register those capital increase shares on the SET by the end of January 2017. TICON believes that this capital increase with FPHT will be beneficial to the Group.
Group posing from left: Mr. Chatchaval Jiaravanon, Audit Committee Member and Independent Director /Mr.Threekwan Bunnag, Audit Committee Member and Independent Director /Mr.Chali Sophonpanich, Chairman of the Board / Ms. Lalitphant Phiriyaphant, Chief Financial Officer / Mr. Virapan Pulges, Director and Managing Director / Mr. Jirapongs Vinichbutr, Director / Mr. Chai Vinichbutr, Director / Mr. Nate Charanvas, Director.
Latest Press Release
TICON Industrial Connection Public Company Limited (TICON), a leader in high quality factories and warehouses in Thailand, recently held the shareholders' extraordinary general meeting No. 1/2016. The shareholders voted to approve the capital increase...
KASIKORNBANK Board of Directors announced to appoint Mr. Pipit Aneaknithi as President, effective January 1, 2017. Mr. Pipit Aneaknithi, 49, graduated with a Bachelor of Pharmacy from Chiang Mai University. He received a graduate scholarship from KBank...
Services expected to form 25% of global trade in a sustained manner by 2030, driven by growth in B2B and ICT Services sector's contribution to growth gains momentum in most ASEAN economies As economic and political headwinds slow global trade in...
TOKYO (S&P Global Ratings) Dec. 26, 2016--Nippon Standard & Poor's K.K. (NSP) today said it has assigned its 'AAA (sf)' ratings to the ¥91.0 billion class A1, A2, and alpha senior trust certificates issued under the SMBC Residential Mortgage...
TOKYO (S&P Global Ratings) Dec. 26, 2016--S&P Global Ratings today said it has assigned its 'AAA (sf)' rating to Japan Housing Finance Agency's (JHF) ¥188.0 billion series 116 fixed-rate residential mortgage-secured pass-through notes. The...