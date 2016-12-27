KBank Appoints New President

Bangkok--27 Dec--KASIKORNBANK KASIKORNBANK Board of Directors announced to appoint Mr. Pipit Aneaknithi as President, effective January 1, 2017. Mr. Pipit Aneaknithi, 49, graduated with a Bachelor of Pharmacy from Chiang Mai University. He received a graduate scholarship from KBank and earned a Master of Business Administration from Brighton University, UK, and a Master of Business Administration from Fachhochschule Pforzheim, Germany. Mr. Pipit joined KBank in 1997. Later he was appointed First Vice President for Multi-Corporate Business Department and Business and Professional Banking Department; Senior Vice President for Consumer Segment Management Department; First Senior Vice President for Retail Business Division; Executive Vice President as Head of China Business Division and World Business Division; and Senior Executive Vice President before being appointed the 10th President of KBank.

Latest Press Release

