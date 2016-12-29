PwC believes the world drone market will be valued at $127 billion in 2020

PwC believes the world drone market will be valued at $127 billion in 2020Stocks and Financial Services Press Releases Thursday December 29, 2016 16:06
Infrastructure, agriculture, and transportation are key industries that will spur growth in the market for drone services, according to Clarity from above — PwC's global report on the commercial applications of drone technology.
Vilaiporn Taweelappontong, Lead Partner for PwC Thailand's consulting services, said that from delivering goods in just half an hour to verifying insurance claims and watering crops in farmland, drone service solutions are now offering an even wider range of services.
Vilaiporn commented that although businesses globally are increasingly using drones to enhance data processing and accessibility, they're concerned about the need to have transparent rules on how and where drones can be used, specifically what needs to be done to guarantee the safety and efficiency of drone operations.
Based on the PwC study, Poland is leading the way in developing regulations that can guarantee a business-friendly legal environment. They include required training for pilots, license for BVLOS (beyond visual line of sight) flights, and insurance required for commercial flights, among others.
"For many years, we see drones being used mostly for photography and movies. But now, with their broader functions, we're starting to see other industries, like transport, insurance and agriculture (even solar farms) turning to drones to explore their full potential."
"As the possibilities for commercial drones develop, clearer legislation and policies will be one of the key factors that allow Thai businesses to adopt drone-based solutions to improve their business strategy and develop new goods and services with more confidence," Vilaiporn said.
