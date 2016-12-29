Photo Release: KBank supports fire-resistant rubber manufacturer

Bangkok--29 Dec--KASIKORNBANK Mr. Pipavat Bhadranavik (fourth from right), KBank First Senior Vice President, and Mr. Vivat Wongcharoensin (fourth from left), President of JingDong CS Rubber Co., Ltd., signed a contract to provide 209-million-Baht financial facility to the company for purchase of machinery for manufacturing fire-resistant rubber used in healthcare and aircraft industry. The event was held recently at Dusit Princess Srinakarin Hotel.

Latest Press Release

