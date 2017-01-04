Photo Release: Krungsri presents pickup to lucky customer of Krungsri SMS banking promotional campaign

Photo Release: Krungsri presents pickup to lucky customer of Krungsri SMS banking promotional campaignStocks and Financial Services Press Releases Wednesday January 4, 2017 14:50
Krungsri, represented by Mr. Dan Harsono (right), Head of Retail and Consumer Banking, presented an Isuzu D-Max pickup to Mr. Somporn Yuprasert, the grand prize winner of the "SMS Know It, No Limit" promotional campaign. With the Krungsri SMS banking service, customers get instant notification of every transaction to keep track of account movements.
