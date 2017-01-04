KTC and Visa jointly launch a new promotion for the Samsung Pay payment channel in order to correspond with the demand of members in this digital age.

Bangkok--4 Jan--Krungthai Card

"KTC" or Krungthai Card Public Company Limited, by Mrs. Pranaya Nithananon, launches a new promotion for members in this digital age in collaboration with Visa. From now on, members can use the safe and convenient "Samsung Pay" application in which a KTC Visa credit card can be included by registration of the card with Samsung mobile phone. Members are entitled to privileges when making a payment with this application at participating establishments from now until January 31st, 2017, as follows:

Black Canyon: One free drink for one paid drink. (certain branches)

McDonald's: One free corn pie or pineapple pie for a spending of 199 Baht or more from now until February 28th, 2017. (certain branches)

The Coffee Club: One free drink for one paid.

Au Bon Pain: One free iced coffee (20 oz) for a spending of 250 Baht or more per sales slip. (all branches)

Crepe and Co: One free Nutella mini tower crepe (240 Baht) for a spending of 500 Baht. (all branches)

Harrods Tea Room / Harrods Cafe: One free chicken pot pie (240 Baht) for a spending of 800 Baht or more.

Jones the Grocer: One free drink for one paid drink. (hot drink and iced drink for takeaway only)

Wonder Wall the Kaffe Bar: One free syrup drink for one paid drink.

Brainwake Cafe: One free drink for a spending of 250 Baht or more.

For more information, please call KTC Phone at 02 123 5000 or visitwww.ktc.co.th.