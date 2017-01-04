KTC and Visa jointly launch a new promotion for the Samsung Pay payment channel in order to correspond with the demand of members in this digital age.Stocks and Financial Services Press Releases Wednesday January 4, 2017 16:25
"KTC" or Krungthai Card Public Company Limited, by Mrs. Pranaya Nithananon, launches a new promotion for members in this digital age in collaboration with Visa. From now on, members can use the safe and convenient "Samsung Pay" application in which a KTC Visa credit card can be included by registration of the card with Samsung mobile phone. Members are entitled to privileges when making a payment with this application at participating establishments from now until January 31st, 2017, as follows:
- Black Canyon: One free drink for one paid drink. (certain branches)
- McDonald's: One free corn pie or pineapple pie for a spending of 199 Baht or more from now until February 28th, 2017. (certain branches)
- The Coffee Club: One free drink for one paid.
- Au Bon Pain: One free iced coffee (20 oz) for a spending of 250 Baht or more per sales slip. (all branches)
- Crepe and Co: One free Nutella mini tower crepe (240 Baht) for a spending of 500 Baht. (all branches)
- Harrods Tea Room / Harrods Cafe: One free chicken pot pie (240 Baht) for a spending of 800 Baht or more.
- Jones the Grocer: One free drink for one paid drink. (hot drink and iced drink for takeaway only)
- Wonder Wall the Kaffe Bar: One free syrup drink for one paid drink.
- Brainwake Cafe: One free drink for a spending of 250 Baht or more.
