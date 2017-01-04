Photo Release: KBank organizes seminar for PEA executives

Bangkok--4 Jan--KASIKORNBANK At KBTG Building, Chaeng Watthana, Mr. Silawat Santivisat (front row, 6th from right), KBank Executive Vice President, recently addressed the opening of the seminar on "National e-Payment & New Technology in Financial World", which was organized for executives and operating officers of the Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA). The session was aimed at providing the seminar participants with knowledge on National e-Payment, FinTech and blockchain technology, so that they can improve their services to power users nationwide.

