EXIM Thailand Appoints Head of Newly Established Organization Development Department

EXIM Thailand Appoints Head of Newly Established Organization Development DepartmentStocks and Financial Services Press Releases Thursday January 5, 2017 11:30
EXIM Thailand appointed Dr. Chansit Siritanachot as First Vice President of Organization Development Department, a newly established department in 2017 with a mandate to design, develop and improve work systems, promote innovation and oversee organizational appraisal and development, effective on January 4, 2017.
Dr. Chansit obtained a doctoral in management systems and a master's degree in strategic management and leadership with distinction from School of Management, the University of Waikato in New Zealand, and obtained a Bachelor of Art in public administration from Chulalongkorn University. Previously, he served as Assistant Vice President overseeing Implementation and Product Management, Citibank N.A.; Vice President supervising Network Channel Management and Transactional Product Sales, TMB Bank Public Company Limited; and Vice President of Corporate Payment Product and e-Channel Development Support, Payment Product and E-channel Development Support Department, Kasikornbank Public Company Limited. Before joining EXIM Thailand, he worked as Head of Innovation Transaction Banking Group, CIMB Thai Bank Public Company Limited.
