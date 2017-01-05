EXIM Thailand Appoints Head of Newly Established Organization Development Department

Bangkok--5 Jan--EXIM BANK

Export-Import Bank of Thailand (EXIM Thailand) appointed Dr. Chansit Siritanachot as First Vice President of Organization Development Department, overseeing the Bank's overall work system development, internal and external innovation, planning and preparation for organizational appraisal and development in line with the State Enterprise Performance Appraisal direction. The appointment became effective on January 4, 2017.

Dr. Chansit obtained a doctoral in management systems and a master's degree in strategic management and leadership with distinction from School of Management, the University of Waikato in New Zealand, and obtained a Bachelor of Art in public administration from Chulalongkorn University. Previously, he served as Assistant Vice President overseeing Implementation and Product Management, Citibank N.A.; Vice President supervising Network Channel Management and Transactional Product Sales, TMB Bank Public Company Limited; and Vice President of Corporate Payment Product and e-Channel Development Support, Payment Product and E-channel Development Support Department, Kasikornbank Public Company Limited. Before joining EXIM Thailand, he worked as Head of Innovation Transaction Banking Group, CIMB Thai Bank Public Company Limited.