Photo Release: EXIM Thailand Visits Minister of Finance to Extend New Year 2017 Greetings

Bangkok--5 Jan--EXIM BANK Mr. Pisit Serewiwattana (third left), President of Export-Import Bank of Thailand (EXIM Thailand), together with the Bank's top executives, recently paid a courtesy visit to Mr. Apisak Tantivorawong (center), Minister of Finance, to extend new year 2017 greetings and well wishes at Ministry of Finance.

