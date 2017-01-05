Photo Release: KBank provides in-depth study course for Myanmar SME customers

Photo Release: KBank provides in-depth study course for Myanmar SME customersStocks and Financial Services Press Releases Thursday January 5, 2017 16:52
Recently, at Yangon, Myanmar, Mr. Pattanapong Tansomboon, third right, KASIKORNBANK First Senior Vice President, and Mr. Zaw Min Win, fourth left, President of the Union of Myanmar Federation of Chambers of Commerce and Industry (UMFCCI), organized the third annual study courses for Myanmar SME customers, entitled "SME Capacity Building Program Series II", in six major economic cities, namely Yangon, Bago, Marid, Mawlumyine, Mandalay and Tonyi. Receiving a warm response, these study courses have been modified towards more in-depth business issues for Myanmar SME enhancement and business expansion at home and abroad.
