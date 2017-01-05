Photo Release: KBank provides in-depth study course for Myanmar SME customers

Bangkok--5 Jan--KASIKORNBANK Recently, at Yangon, Myanmar, Mr. Pattanapong Tansomboon, third right, KASIKORNBANK First Senior Vice President, and Mr. Zaw Min Win, fourth left, President of the Union of Myanmar Federation of Chambers of Commerce and Industry (UMFCCI), organized the third annual study courses for Myanmar SME customers, entitled "SME Capacity Building Program Series II", in six major economic cities, namely Yangon, Bago, Marid, Mawlumyine, Mandalay and Tonyi. Receiving a warm response, these study courses have been modified towards more in-depth business issues for Myanmar SME enhancement and business expansion at home and abroad.

Latest Press Release

Yingde Gases Group #CCC-# Ratings Affirmed On Repayment Of Bank Outlook Ratings Off CreditWatch Negative HONG KONG (S&P Global Ratings) Jan. 5, 2017--S&P Global Ratings today said it has affirmed its 'CCC-' long-term corporate credit rating on Yingde Gases Group Co. Ltd. The outlook is negative. We also affirmed the 'CC' long-term issue rating on...

Synchronoss Technologies Inc. Assigned #BB-#; Outlook Debt Ratings Assigned SAN FRANCISCO (S&P Global Ratings) Jan. 4, 2017--S&P Global Ratings today assigned its 'BB-' corporate credit rating to Bridgewater, N.J.-based Synchronoss Technologies Inc. The outlook is stable. At the same time, we assigned our 'BB-'...

Deutsche Banks anti-financial-crime chief to quit post The head of Deutsche Bank AG's financial-crime-fighting unit is leaving that post after an internal budget dispute over his requests to add hundreds of new employees, according to people familiar with the matter. Peter Hazlewood, who has been in the job...

Republic of Honduras# US$500 Million Bond Rated #B+# MEXICO CITY (S&P Global Ratings) Jan. 4, 2017--S&P Global Ratings today assigned its 'B+' issue rating on the Republic of Honduras' US$500 million senior unsecured bond due in 2027. The proceeds from the issuance will be loaned to the National...

