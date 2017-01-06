Photo Release: A Better Quality of Life

Bangkok--6 Jan--Chai PR Dr. Unchalin Punnipa, President of TQM Insurance Broker Co., Ltd. together with Dr. Thuntee Sukchotrat, CEO of TQLD Co., Ltd. recently introduced "Insure Tech", a new platform which offers consumers an easy tool to design their own insurance plan, aiming to answer consumer needs for a better quality of life at Muang Thai GMM Live House, 8th Floor, Atrium Zone, Central World.

