Photo Release: Quechen Chooses Hemaraj EIE for New Factory Site

Bangkok--6 Jan--Francomasia

Quechen Silicon (Thailand) Co., Ltd., a global major supplier specialized in silica, recently signed a contract with Hemaraj Land And Development PLC. to purchase a 40-rai plot of land to build a factory at Hemaraj Eastern Industrial Estate (Hemaraj EIE). Using a sustainable development concept throughout the overall production and operation process, the company plans to increase its capacity to produce low polymerizing high-dispersion silica used for tires in the automotive industry.

Shown in photo: Dr. Somyos Anantaprayoon, Chairman of the Board of Directors, WHA Corporation PCL., and Mr. Que Weidong, President, Quechen Silicon Chemical Co., Ltd, signed the land purchase contract in the presence of Ms. Jareeporn Jarukornsakul, Group CEO, WHA Corporation PCL., Mr. David Nardone, Group Executive Industrial and International, Hemaraj Land And Development PLC, and Ms. Chen Xioyan, Vice President, Quechen Silicon Chemical.

