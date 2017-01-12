Photo Release: SEC Conference 2017

กรุงเทพฯ--12 ม.ค.--SEC

SEC Secretary-General Rapee Sucharitakul (4th from left), Deputy Secretary-General Tipsuda Thavaramara (3rd from right), and Assistant Secretary-General Duangmon Chuengsatiansup (far left) welcomed Mr. Korn Chatikavanij (4th from right), Chairman of the Thai FinTech Club, and Mrs. Pattera Dilokrungthirapop (2nd from left), Chairperson of the Association of Thai Securities Companies, to the SEC Conference 2017: Entering A New Age of Capital Market Development.

The event marked the beginning of the SEC 25th Anniversary celebrations with the announcement of the SEC Strategic Plan 2017–2019 to an audience of more than 700 delegates attending the morning and afternoon sessions for market participants and listed companies, respectively on 10 January 2017, at Centara Grand & Bangkok Convention Centre, Central World.