Photo Release: EXIM Thailand Donates Disaster Relief Bags and Living Supplies to Southern Flood Victims through the Royal Thai Navy

Bangkok--13 Jan--EXIM BANK Mr. Pisit Serewiwattana (center), President of Export-Import Bank of Thailand (EXIM Thailand), led EXIM Thailand's top executives to donate 4,500 relief bags worth 1 million baht together with dried food and other necessities that the Bank's received from its donation campaign from the Bank's staff members and the general public for the flood victims in the South to RADM Vasinsan Chantavarin (fifth right), Commandant Bangkok Naval Base, at the Royal Navy's Southern Flood Relief Center on January 13, 2017.

