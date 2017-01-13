SET and alliances jointly launches Smile Voice project, enhancing learning opportunity for the blind

Bangkok--13 Jan--SET

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET), Thailand Association of the Blind, TAB Foundation and alliances in both private and social sectors including True Corporation pcl, Samsung Galaxy, The Guidelight, and Klongdinsor Co., Ltd., have jointly launched the "Smile Voice" project, a unique social development project initiated to provide visually impaired persons or the blind to access audio books via mobile application anytime, anywhere. It aims to promote opportunities, equality, contributing to a better life quality for the visually impaired people, as well as providing mobile phones, internet access, and various activities.

SET President Kesara Manchusree stated, "SET aims not only to strengthen the Thai capital market, but also to promote listed firms to integrate environmental, social and governance aspects into their operations, as such contributing positive social impact to the society. Currently, there are approximately 700,000 visually impaired persons in Thailand, but there are only three percent of audio books available. This project allows volunteers from capital market and various sectors with smartphones and tablets to conduct audio recordings anywhere, anytime, responding to demand for audio books from visually impaired persons who long to access information and knowledge. The project information and reading guidelines will be demonstrated via www.setsocialimpact.com."

Supachai Chearavanont, Vice Chairman of Charoen Pokphand and Group and President & CEO of True Corporation Plc, said, "We are proud to be a key driver of the 'Smile Voice' project, as it corresponds with True's commitment in bringing the convergence of knowledge, information, entertainment and convenience to every household in Thailand, under the concept 'Creating a Better Life for the Disabled'.The 'Smile Voice' project, initiated by SET, will have more mileage and efficiency when embracing innovation and technology, it will equip the visually impaired persons with various tools. The 'Blind SIM' is initiated for the blind, enabling them to access audio books with unlimited internet data usage at special price, while offering free access to the '1414' voice content center. We have also encouraged our employees to volunteer with this project. More than 1,600 True employees have registered."

Wichai Pornpratang, Corporate Vice President of IT and Mobile Communications, Thai Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., said, "After Samsung Galaxy, Nattawut Amornvivat, and TAB Foundation, jointly developing the 'Read for the Blind' application, we are all for expanding this initiative as part of the 'Smile Voice' project. It will reinforce our objective to promote the use of mobile devices as tools for everyone to do good deeds, in line with current lifestyle in the digital era. Over the last three years, the application has boosted the number of audio books to 33,000 completed pieces from 5,000. Actually there are over 100,000 ongoing audio books ready for all of us to help complete. Thus, the Smile Voice project shouldattract as many volunteers as possible, and increase number and variety of the audio books to meet the needs of visually impaired people."

The "Smile Voice" project provides an enormously important tool to Thailand Association of the Blind and TAB Foundation. The audio books could enhance learning opportunity for visually impaired people as guiding lights for their education, entertainment and career.