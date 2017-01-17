ภาพข่าว: SET Thai Corporate Day 2017 โชว์ศักยภาพ บจ. ไทย

กรุงเทพฯ--17 ม.ค.--ตลาดหลักทรัพย์แห่งประเทศไทย ดร. สันติ กีระนันทน์ รองผู้จัดการ หัวหน้าสายงานผู้ออกหลักทรัพย์ ตลาดหลักทรัพย์ฯ พร้อมด้วย Dato Kong Sooi Lin, Chief Executive Officer, CIMB Investment Bank Berhad ร่วมเปิดงาน "SET Thai Corporate Day 2017: Potential Big Caps with Good Corporate Governance" เพื่อเปิดโอกาสให้ผู้ลงทุนสถาบันต่างประเทศพบกับผู้บริหาร บจ. ไทย พร้อมฟังข้อมูลเรื่องโครงการภาครัฐด้านโครงสร้างพื้นฐานจาก ดร. เอกนิติ นิติทัณฑ์ประภาศ ผอ. สคร. โดยมีผู้ลงทุนสถาบันต่างประเทศกว่า 60 รายและมีการประชุม ระหว่าง 48 บจ. และผู้ลงทุน กว่า 1,200 ครั้ง

PT Indosat Tbk. Liquidity Score Revised To #BB+# Rating Affirmed With Positive Outlook SINGAPORE (S&P Global Ratings) Jan. 17, 2017--S&P Global Ratings today affirmed its 'BB+' long-term corporate credit rating on PT Indosat Tbk. The outlook remains positive. At the same time, we affirmed our 'axBBB+' long-term ASEAN regional scale...

Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd. Assigned Preliminary #B+# Outlook Stable SINGAPORE (S&P Global Ratings) Jan. 17, 2017--S&P Global Ratings today assigned its preliminary 'B+' long-term corporate credit rating to Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd. The outlook is stable. At the same time, we also assigned our preliminary 'B+'...

Sino-Ocean Group #BBB-# Rating Affirmed On Deleveraging Progress, Expectation Of Near-Term I Outlook Negative HONG KONG (S&P Global Ratings) Jan. 17, 2017--S&P Global Ratings said today that it had affirmed its 'BBB-' long-term corporate credit rating on Sino-Ocean Group Holding Ltd. The outlook is negative. We also affirmed the 'BBB-' long-term issue...

Sydney Airport Outlook Revised To Positive On Low Probability Of Developing Second #BBB# Ratings Affirmed SYDNEY (S&P Global Ratings) Jan. 17, 2017--S&P Global Ratings said today that it had revised its outlook on Southern Cross Airports Corp. Holdings Ltd. (SCACH) to positive from stable, and affirmed its 'BBB' corporate credit rating on SCACH. We...

