ภาพข่าว: SET Thai Corporate Day 2017 โชว์ศักยภาพ บจ. ไทย

ภาพข่าว: SET Thai Corporate Day 2017 โชว์ศักยภาพ บจ. ไทยStocks and Financial Services Press Releases Tuesday January 17, 2017 12:37
ดร. สันติ กีระนันทน์ รองผู้จัดการ หัวหน้าสายงานผู้ออกหลักทรัพย์ ตลาดหลักทรัพย์ฯ พร้อมด้วย Dato Kong Sooi Lin, Chief Executive Officer, CIMB Investment Bank Berhad ร่วมเปิดงาน "SET Thai Corporate Day 2017: Potential Big Caps with Good Corporate Governance" เพื่อเปิดโอกาสให้ผู้ลงทุนสถาบันต่างประเทศพบกับผู้บริหาร บจ. ไทย พร้อมฟังข้อมูลเรื่องโครงการภาครัฐด้านโครงสร้างพื้นฐานจาก ดร. เอกนิติ นิติทัณฑ์ประภาศ ผอ. สคร. โดยมีผู้ลงทุนสถาบันต่างประเทศกว่า 60 รายและมีการประชุม ระหว่าง 48 บจ. และผู้ลงทุน กว่า 1,200 ครั้ง
