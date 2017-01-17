KTC leverages on the lifestyle of urbanites with the Urban Bites: csual dining cafes 2017 mini guide of 37 cafes.

Bangkok--17 Jan--Krungthai Card

Mrs. Pranaya Nithananon, Vice President - Credit Card Business "KTC" or Krungthai Card Public Company Limited, leverages on the lifestyle of urbanites who enjoy good coffee and fine food at some of the city's most characteristic cafes by compiling a mini guide called "Urban Bites: casual dining & cafes 2017". This booklet covers 37 loveable, highly individual cafes in Thonglor, Sukhumvit, Sathorn and Soi Ari areas with a review of each place for the perusal of KTC members, who are also entitled to up to 15% discount from now until the end date of offer at each place. Other conditions apply to this discount program.

The first print run of Urban Bites: casual dining & cafes 2017 is 35,000 copies. They are distributed at no cost at restaurants, cafes and all branches of Starbucks. It can also be downloaded in e-book form from www.ktc.co.th.

For more information, please call KTC Phone at 02 123 5000 or visitwww.ktc.co.th.