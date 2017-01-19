KBanks Strategic Approach to Fintech with Domestic and Foreign Partners

Bangkok--19 Jan--KASIKORNBANK Recently (January 18, 2017) at KASIKORNBANK Phahon Yothin building, Mr. Pipit Aneaknithi, KBank President, held a press conference on KBank's vision, strategies and business opportunities at regional level, to communicate on the Bank's effort in joining hands with domestic and foreign FinTech partners to create new opportunities in the region for customers amid digital trends.

Latest Press Release

Golden Wheel Tiandi Holdings Co. Ltd. Outlook Revised To Negative On Higher Liquidity #B# Rating Affirmed HONG KONG (S&P Global Ratings) Jan. 20, 2017--S&P Global Ratings said today that it had revised its outlook on Golden Wheel Tiandi Holdings Co. Ltd. (GW Tiandi) to negative from stable. We affirmed our 'B' long-term corporate credit rating on the...

Tokio Marine Newa Insurance Co. Ltd. Ratings Affirmed At #A# On Improved Enterprise Risk Outlook Stable TAIPEI (S&P Global Ratings) Jan. 20, 2017--S&P Global Ratings said today it had affirmed its 'A' local currency insurer financial strength rating and counterparty credit rating on Taiwan-based Tokio Marine Newa Insurance Co. Ltd. The outlook is...

China Water Affairs Group Ltd. Assigned #BB+# And #cnBBB+# Outlook Stable HONG KONG (S&P Global Ratings) Jan. 20, 2017--S&P Global Ratings today assigned its 'BB+' long-term corporate credit rating to China Water Affairs Group Ltd. (CWA). The outlook is stable. We also assigned our 'cnBBB+' long-term Greater China...

Japan-Based Capital Servicing STRONG Ranking As A Commercial Loan Special Servicer Outlook Stable TOKYO (S&P Global Ratings) Jan. 20, 2017--S&P Global Ratings today said it has affirmed its STRONG servicer ranking on Capital Servicing Co. Ltd. (CSC) as a commercial loan special servicer. The outlook on the ranking is stable. CSC remains on...

SK Hynix Upgraded To #BBB-# From #BB+# On Strengthening Operating Performance, Solid Financial Outlook Stable HONG KONG (S&P Global Ratings) Jan. 20, 2017--S&P Global Ratings today said it has raised its long-term corporate credit rating on Korea-based memory semiconductor manufacturer SK Hynix Inc. (Hynix) to 'BBB-' from 'BB+'. The outlook is...

Related Topics